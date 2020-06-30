BTS singer V aka Taehyung deemed as the 'Sexiest Existing Musicians' in a new poll

BTS singer V has bagged yet another title. Taehyung has been crowned "Sexiest Existing Musician" in a new poll.

BTS singer V aka Taehyung's stan has more reasons to rejoice. The international singer has been making the headlines for numerous reasons this year. On the music front, the singer was riding the high tides for his Itaewon Class OST Sweet Night, apart from BTS' Map of the Soul: 7's successful run on the charts. Off the music scene, the singer has been topping different polls for his stunning looks. Earlier this year, TaeTae was deemed Most Handsome Man of 2020, beating Zayn Malik, Robert Pattinson, for the title.

Later, the Winter Bear singer was declared The Best Face in the World 2020. The singer beat Jin and Jungkook for the title. Now, V has been recognised as the "Sexiest Exiting Musician" in a poll by Pop Slider, with a high approval rating of 50 percent, a report via Naver revealed. Including this title, V now holds 18 global handsome titles. This includes two consecutive Beautiful Faces in the World title and the Sexiest Man of 2019, according to a list by Starmometer. Last year, The Daily Nebraskan deemed Taehyung has been The Sexiest Man Alive. The Korean pop star beat Jason Momoa and Robert De Niro for the title last year.

Meanwhile, in J-Hope's VLive, Taehyung revealed he was working on some new music. As he gatecrashed the Chicken Noodle Soup crooner's chat with the ARMY, he revealed he was returning from a recording.

