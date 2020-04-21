BTS singer V aka Taehyung has a music recommendation that could change your Tuesday mood

BTS singer V recommended the ARMY listen to Lynnea Moorer's cover of Just A Boy. Moorer took to Twitter and thanked Taehyung.

We've had our dose of BTS over the weekend with Bang Bang Con. Several iconic Bangtan Boys performances were revisited in the two-day at-home concerts. Now, V wants the ARMY to shift focus from BTS for a few minutes and explore other international musicians. A few weeks ago, Taehyung had recommended a few songs for the ARMY to listen to. The Sweet Night singer has returned for another round music suggestion. V took to Weverse to drop a music recommendation.

Today, the singer picked Lynnea Moorer's cover of Just A Boy. The song has originally been sung by Alaina Castillo. Lynnea, who is a Season 15 contestant on The Voice, dropped the song last week. The song has caught TaeTae's attention and he couldn't help sharing the song. Several BTS fans logged into YouTube to watch the song.

Surprised with the recommendation, Lynnea Moorer took to Twitter to thank V for sharing her video. "WOWOWOWOW thank you for all the love @bts_bighit @BTS_twt," she tweeted. Several ARMY members showered the singer with love. "Your voice is amazing," a fan gushed. "Dream: collab w/ you and Tae (V); your voices are so emotional and goosebump inducing," suggested another fan.

As a token of appreciation, Lynnea also reached out to the ARMY asking for a BTS song that she can cover. "Okay bet, what

@bts_bighit song do you guys wanna hear?" she asked.

Check out the song and V's Weverse post below:

Which BTS song do you think she should cover? Let us know your recommendations in the comments below.

