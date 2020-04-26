BTS singer V aka Taehyung has a savage reaction to an ARMY member's marriage proposal; Check it out

BTS singer V was proposed on Weverse recently. His reaction has left the ARMY in splits.

BTS singer V has been active on Weverse as the Bangtan Boys work on some new music. Taehyung has been responding to several messages and posts on the platform. The singer has also been recommending songs to the ARMY lately. However, no one saw the singer turn his savage mode on over the weekend. It all happened when an ARMY member reached out to Kim Taehyung with a wedding proposal. It isn't the first time that TaeTae or for that matter any of the BTS members have come across marriage proposes.

The handsome singers have been flooded with love proposals for years now. You would think that Tae (and the others) would have become kings of rejecting fans' proposal. Politely declining or paying no heed would be a few ways to rejecting a fan's proposal. However, TaeTae left the ARMY members in splits with his honest answer. The singer commented on the post which read, "Let's get married." with a plain "No!"

The reaction had ARMY members laughing. Several reacted in the thread while others took to Twitter and commented about the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

Army on weverse: let's get married

Taehyung: No! HAHAHAHAHAHA sorry I laughed so harrrrdddd I stan the savage king — (@veemins95z) April 24, 2020

On weverse one army says : "Taehyung let's get married" But , Taehyung replied :NO! . I am laughing really really hard . Don't say this kinds of things or your idol will hate you . — BTS ARMY (@BTS79296879) April 26, 2020

someone posted “let’s get married” and taehyung is literally a mood pic.twitter.com/lkzkOJd790 — zai⁷ (@zaigguk_) April 24, 2020

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Taehyung hosted a VLive where he spoke about the dumpling fight with Jimin, assured that new BTS music is coming the ARMY's way and also teased his new song which was unlike his previous releases Winter Bear or Sweet Night. He then performed covers over several international artists as well. Check it out here: VIDEOS: BTS singer V teases a new song & it's unlike Sweet Night or Winter Bear; Taehyung covers few pop songs

Credits :Weverse

