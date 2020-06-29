BTS singer V aka Taehyung is the most searched Bangtan Boy of 2020 so far

BTS singer V aka Taehyung has been making headlines throughout the year for his music, performance and style. As a result, the singer became the most searched BTS member of the year so far.

We wouldn't be surprised if you were among those that searched "Who is BTS?" this year. The band has been catching everyone's attention with their activities every month. The band started off 2020 with a huge bang with their performance at the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020. They went on to bring the house down with Lil Nas at the Grammys 2020 before they released their album Map of the Soul: 7 in February and won fans over.

BTS went on to appear on US late-night shows, a few members also released solo songs and made the headlines for several other appearances. However, there was one BTS member that had everyone's attention in the first half of 2020, at least according to the searches. As per Google Searches, several online users in the US and across the globe Googled Winter Bear crooner V the most this year (so far.)

Can you blame them? After he wooed Grammys 2020 viewers with his killer looks, he stole everyone's heart with his Itaewon Class OST Sweet Night. He took the Park Seo Joon starrer a notch higher with his unique voice. He went on to win everyone's heart by using sign language during his Dear Class of 2020. If that wasn't enough, he impressed everyone with his gender-fluid style.

The stats were revealed after we compared each Bangtan Boy on Google Trends. V not only topped the "Web Search", but he was also top the "Image Search" and "YouTube Search." The singer was followed by Jungkook. Kookie has been in the news for the cover of Lauv's Never Not followed by the single "Still With You", dropped as part of the BTS' FESTA 2020 celebrations.

Check out the stats below:

Note: The stats were derived by searches from India.

