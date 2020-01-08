BTS singer V aka Taehyung wins ARMY with his kind gesture towards a child on Bon Voyage

BTS singer V is winning hearts with his gesture featured in the recent episode of Bon Voyage season 4. Here's what Taehyung did to win over the ARMY.

While BTS has a huge ARMY backing them, every BTS member has an individual fanbase that hypes them up at every time they do something enduring. This time, BTS singer V's fanbase has his fans gushing. Taehyung recently featured on the episode of Bon Voyage season 4. V, along with RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Jungkook, and J-Hope, was travelling when he decided to dine in a restaurant. The camera captured the singer enjoying his meal when a child approached the singer.

In the recent Bon Voyage episode, the BTS singer was seen enjoying his food when a kid reached out to him requesting him for stickers on his burger box. Taehyung misunderstood his request, assuming that he was asking for his meal. So, without thinking twice, the singer handed him his meal. However, when the child clarified his request, Taehyung gave the child the stickers he asked for.

The heartwarming exchange between the two left fans gushing. Several fans took to Twitter to retell the incident and shower V with love. "Completely touched by the generosity of Taehyung! He was ready to give the child his food. When Tae understood that he wanted stickers, he calls him back to give him the rest. A kind heart is so beautiful! P.S. “Hey Baby” will now be my new text tone TYSM BH!" a fan said.

"Can we just appreciate Taehyung's pure heart? He was ready to giv his whole burger to a random kid, thinking the child might be hungry & asking for it, when actually the kid was just asking for stickers," another fan added. "When Taehyung realized what the stickers were for, he called back the child and gave him/her all the stickers he could find. His fond smile at the end. He really loves kids, and has a generous heart. That's our good boy Taetae!" another tweet read.

Check out the video below:

“Hey baby” okay but this is so cute! The kid was asking for his stickers but taehyung taught that the kid wants the food pic.twitter.com/pTr1UuKIb8 — DADDEH (@vminggukx) January 7, 2020

