BTS singer V aka Taehyung's 2020 UN speech inspires his stans to donate for UNICEF's Save The Children Fund

BTS delivered a moving speech at the 75th UN General Assembly. Following the speech, fans of BTS member donated to UNICEF's Save The Children Fund.

BTS singer V joined his fellow group members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook to deliver a message of hope at the 75th UN General Assembly. The septet opened up about the impact that COVID-19 left on the members and the struggles that they battled with when the world went under quarantine. The Bangtan Boys also offered an insight into their ways of overcoming inner battles and assured that "Life Goes On, Let’s Live On". During the speech, Taehyung opened up about feeling frustrated and depressed.

"But this time it felt different. It felt lonelier and smaller. Why? I thought for a long time. I thought, maybe because it became harder to imagine. I was frustrated and depressed but I took notes, wrote songs, and thought about who I was. I thought, “If I give up here, then I am not the star of my life” This is what an awesome person would do," TaeTae said in the speech before the others shared their portion of the speech and he joined everyone to remind us that "Life Goes On, Let’s Live On."

Following the moving UN speech, a couple of V’s global fanbase took to Twitter and revealed that they had made donations towards UNICEF's Save The Children Fund in the name of Kim Taehyung. A popular Twitter fan handle called V UNION, dedicated to the Sweet Night crooner, revealed that they not only donated towards the Save The Children Fund but they also contributed towards the Save The Children Emergency Fund.

"Taehyung's inspiring #UNGA speech reflected deep awareness & determined aspiration. In his honor, V UNION made donations towards @UNICEF affiliate 'Save The Children' who help the world's most disadvantaged youths & also to #SaveTheChildren Emergency Fund for crisis and disaster," the fanbase tweeted.

Via AllKPop, a fanbase in the US, with the handle @TEAMV_US on Twitter, revealed they have also stepped forward to make a donation. "Today, Kim Taehyung has encouraged us to be the star in our lives and others. To honor his inspiring words TEAMV_US has donated to @UNICEFUSA and joined unicef's fight for child survival," the handle revealed.

