BTS singer V is band's visual director on their new album; RM explains why Taehyung is PERFECT for the role

BTS singer V has been appointed as the visual director for the band's upcoming album. RM reveals why Taehyung fits the bill.

A few days ago, BTS member Jimin revealed his duties in the band's upcoming album go beyond just composing and record new music. ChimChim revealed he is tasked with the duties of the Music Project Manager. He revealed his responsibilities. Now, BTS singers V, RM and Suga came together for a special meeting and shared more details about the album. Taheyung, Namjoon and Hoseok hosted a YouTube live where they informed the ARMY about the band members' new roles and responsibilities.

In the live, it was revealed that TaeTae has been appointed as the visual director. Like Mochi, Taehyung will document everyone's opinions and help them with the visuals of their songs. It was also revealed that they are looking for a casual theme while incorporating each member's interests in the process. Taehyung is likely to compile and segregate photos of each member for the album.

While it sounds interesting, Namjoon revealed why V has been chosen for the responsibility. As reported by So Mag, the BTS leader revealed he believes that Taehyung has a good taste in visuals. He also suggested TaeTae that could present the visuals in the polaroid format. The leader suggested the Sweet Night crooner could divide the photos into two segments: one which captures the members during their free time performing individual activities while the second could be their group vacation activities.

If you had to recommend, which BTS vacation pictures would you want Taehyung to include? Let us know in the comments below. Meanwhile, the trio also revealed Suga's role in the new album. The rapper will be in charge of the album jacket. They also revealed that Jungkook would be in charge of video. What do you think of the band's responsibilities? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: BTS: Jimin bestowed Music Project Manager responsibilities courtesy Suga; Check deets of Mochi's new profile

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017

Share your comment ×