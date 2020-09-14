  1. Home
BTS singer V beats Robert Pattinson, Justin Bieber to top 10 Men In Fashion World 2020 list September edition

BTS singer V has topped the list of top 10 Men In Fashion World 2020 list September edition. The list also features EXO member Kai, Batman actor Robert Pattinson, Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth and Justin Bieber.
1918390 reads Mumbai Updated: September 14, 2020 11:00 pm
BTS singer V beats Robert Pattinson, Justin Bieber to top 10 Men In Fashion World 2020 list September edition
This year, BTS singer V left ARMY and non-ARMY members weak on their knees with his style statements. From his shark collared short-sleeved zebra print tee at the Grammys 2020 to his retro look in the music video of Dynamite and the performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, the renowned Gucci boy has had a number of memorable fashion moments. His suave and good looks have already earned him many titles this year. Taehyung has added yet another feather to his hat.

Selected by the World's List and voted by fans, V has topped the Men-In Fashion World's Top 10 Men In Fashion World 2020 list September edition. The singer beat several international stars. This includes Justin Bieber, Robert Pattinson, Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber. While TaeTae topped the list, EXO member Kai stood second on the list. The third position was occupied by Canada supermodel Simon Nessman. 

Italian actor Michele Morrone, who shot to fame with his movie 365 Days, found the fourth spot on the list. Whereas the fifth spot was filled in by Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth. The top 10 list is as follows: 

#1: BTS singer V

#2: EXO member Kai

#3: Simon Nessman

#4: Michele Morrone

#5: Chris Hemsworth

#6: Shawn Mendes

#7: Justin Bieber

#8: Vachirawit Chivaaree

#9: Robert Pattinson

#10: Jorge López

Watch the video here

Meanwhile, Taehyung, Park Seo Joon, Chris Evans, Michael B. Jordan, Travis Scott, Jimin, Jungkook and Suga among others have been nominated for "The 10 Men In Fashion World 2020" and "The Man In Fashion World 2020". 

Credits :The World's ListYouTube

Anonymous 5 hours ago

I am so grateful

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Very happy Congrats v Borahae

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Congratulations Taehyung

Anonymous 9 hours ago

What about Zayn???

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Congratulations V

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Congratulations KIM TAEHYUNG

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Kai also beats them why are you mentioning only V(i'm glad for him) but then you should not me bias....

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Congratulations v Gucci boy

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Personally I really like Namjoon's style too...he is good with fashion and he carries himself really well....be it on the airports or any award show... he's underrated too.... And ofcourse J-hope....man his street style...who can beat that Well....Jin also has a very decent style so all of them I guess at least deserve to be nominated

Anonymous 12 hours ago

TAE DESERVES HE ALWAYS PROMOTES Gucci clothes

Anonymous 13 hours ago

KAI is the first korean global ambassador for Gucci. HE IS FASHION GOD!

Anonymous 15 hours ago

KAI's the best !!!!!

Anonymous 19 hours ago

I agree that Kai AND Tae deserve to be first spot and are both Gucci kings but more fans voted for Tae over him which is good for him since he deserves it and really, people shouldn't be argue because TRUE fans know that they are BOTH the true Gucci Kings an they wouldn't want us to fight. They're both amazing and fashionable equally and they BOTH deserve the top spot but only one was picked. Its good that Kai got 2nd place rather than being ignored completely since 2nd is closer to 1st and just consider it to be 1st place.

Anonymous 21 hours ago

Tae deserves more and more in the world. No one can beet him in relating anything as dancer, singer, actor, model, artist, photographer, composer, producer, kind hearted, handsome, fashion icon, caring, most beautiful face in the world, Asian heartthrobs, cute wt not he is everything. Our tae is very very unique.

Anonymous 22 hours ago

Fan voted stuffs make no sense at all

Anonymous 22 hours ago

Our V is always at top ❤ Congratulations

Anonymous 23 hours ago

omo bright ??????!!!! i am an army and clicked cuz of tae but bright Vachirawit???!!!!!!! woowwowo daeebbaaakkk that was unexpected

Anonymous 23 hours ago

Lol using fame to get a lot of visitors. Kai is a man who is sexy and very suitable to be a model for any brand.Toxic

Anonymous 24 hours ago

Yeh......V u deserve it.... saranghaeyo oppa

Anonymous 1 day ago

Media play again.. Don't you see Gucci Ambassador beating all those too Always media play against EXO

Anonymous 1 day ago

USING EXO AGAIN AND AGAIN

Anonymous 1 day ago

go mi Kim tae hyung

Anonymous 1 day ago

Fix your information. Kai is the gucci ambassador not that other boy.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Actually the information is alright you just misunderstood. Taehyung is actually known as the Gucci boy among fans because he is related to Gucci but because he has shown his love for Gucci on numerous occasions so we fans love to call him Gucci boy.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Congratulations V

Anonymous 1 day ago

Seeing all these toxic BTS stans downvoting on EXO Kai's appreciation comments are making me sick. Love BTS, but respect other artists too!

Anonymous 1 day ago

Lmao ur exo stans are firing that tae got 1st place he too promotes Gucci clothes and it's about fashion why can't u congratulate tae

Anonymous 1 day ago

Congrats to the gucci global ambassador KAI aka Kim jongin..

Anonymous 1 day ago

No offence to V but kai is meant to be No 1

Anonymous 1 day ago

Exo Kai congratulations bebeğim ❤️ You

Anonymous 1 day ago

Jhope also

Anonymous 1 day ago

Congratulations V

Anonymous 1 day ago

Congratulations. V

Anonymous 1 day ago

The real gucci global ambassador is EXO Kai, check your fact pls. Don't talk about something that's not real pffttt

Anonymous 1 day ago

Tae is also called Gucci boy they know facts respect tae and also other artists

Anonymous 1 day ago

Wow get over it they voted and V GOT IT CONGRATS V

Anonymous 1 day ago

Actually V is known as Gucci boy among fans because he has shown his love for Gucci on numerous occasions so the fact used is totally correct please don't misunderstand.

Anonymous 1 day ago

No one did. Check your eyes instead.

Anonymous 1 day ago

EXO Kai!! My gucci global ambassador!! He deserves the title~

Anonymous 1 day ago

Congrats to V but JHOPE also deserves it....

Anonymous 1 day ago

I love bright vachirawit

Anonymous 1 day ago

same sis same

Anonymous 1 day ago

Vachirawit.yesss.you did it.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Yess..bright vachirawit

Anonymous 1 day ago

Congratulation for 2 my bias. Kai EXO and Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree! Yeay><

Anonymous 1 day ago

Vachirawit Chivaaree yeah!!!

Anonymous 1 day ago

U r the real beauty my love☺

Anonymous 1 day ago

I love you. Well V and Robert Pattinson both are my favourite so...............

Anonymous 1 day ago

Same intoo like both

Anonymous 1 day ago

Same

Anonymous 1 day ago

Tae really deserved it as he's the true king.And congrats to JB,Shawn and Bright too.

Anonymous 1 day ago

a terrible list... V is not a fashion ambassador and kai is. im not even an exol lol

Anonymous 1 day ago

This is about fashion he promotes Gucci clothes lol congratss to tae and kai

Anonymous 1 day ago

Na you're right, but hey, doesn't matter, V and Kai deserve the top spots,

Anonymous 1 day ago

KAI: Gucci Global Brand Ambassador Also look out for SEHUN × CARTIER

Anonymous 1 day ago

The official Global Gucci ambassador is in no. 2??? Y'all kidding me?

Anonymous 1 day ago

So what? Is there should be any rule that global ambassador should be the number one all the time??

Anonymous 1 day ago

V congratulations

Anonymous 1 day ago

Congrats Bright! <3

Anonymous 1 day ago

The list is biased. Kai obviously deserved the top spot. Also, may I add another EXO member to the list? The great Oh Sehun deserved a spot too. Honestly tho, all EXO members could be on this list.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Not everyone you think should be on it is going to be on it. I respect your opinion tho.

Anonymous 1 day ago

No other man here can compare to the fashion power of Kai. Killing it since 1994!

Anonymous 1 day ago

Gucci ambassador EXO Kai!!!

Anonymous 1 day ago

The only Gucci man i know is KAI The global brand ambassador of GUCCI is kai ❤️

Anonymous 1 day ago

Yeah now you blame it on ARMY just because V is at the top. Keep trying, after all people like know nothing but to point fingers towards others. Waste of time, waste of life.

Anonymous 1 day ago

wow so many toxic arm*s downvoting Kai ugh so much hate

Anonymous 1 day ago

Im so proud for bright

Anonymous 1 day ago

Congratulations our Global brand ambassador of Gucci king " KAI". Well done

Anonymous 1 day ago

BTs army

Anonymous 1 day ago

BTzs

Anonymous 1 day ago

Consistent global ambassador of gucci is in 2nd position!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Anonymous 1 day ago

V OPPA......YOUR SO HANDSOME....BORAHE..SARANGHAE....I AM AN ARMY............................

Anonymous 1 day ago

Well Congratulations to Everyone, but More so to my Man & the Global Gucci Ambassador Kai! Jongin you deserve the world ❤️❤️

Anonymous 1 day ago

Well done V...you deserved it

Anonymous 1 day ago

Congratulations V ( our cute brother) ❤

Anonymous 1 day ago

Can we talk about Vachirawit Achivaaree here... Yes!!!! Congrats Bright =)

Anonymous 1 day ago

Kai is God of fashion

Anonymous 1 day ago

KAI KOREA'S FIRST GUCCI GLOBAL AMBASSADOR THE TOP FASHION KING FOR ME

Anonymous 1 day ago

KAI BEST BOIII

Anonymous 1 day ago

You're misunderstanding bt the yt video. Pls check again.

Anonymous 1 day ago

The only Gucci men I know is v

Anonymous 1 day ago

You nailed it my Boy! Really appreciate it and proud of you.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Yo Taehyung Gucci boy congrats

Anonymous 1 day ago

Nice job V you are awesome congrats

Anonymous 1 day ago

our Kai, the first Korean ambassador for gucci! Congratulations!!

Anonymous 1 day ago

our Kai, the first Korean ambassador for gucci! Congratulations!!

Anonymous 1 day ago

Why Justin Bieber?

Anonymous 1 day ago

The only gucci man i know is kai

Anonymous 1 day ago

Kim seokjin

Anonymous 1 day ago

He's got really good fashion taste.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Jin

Anonymous 1 day ago

Jin BTS

Anonymous 1 day ago

Jin

Anonymous 1 day ago

V os more popular nor his nose is long he is ugly. Jun is handsome 100%

Anonymous 1 day ago

V has sharp nose lol v is handsome inside and outside without ps and makeup he deserves and he is called Gucci boy

Anonymous 1 day ago

V is very handsome get your eyes checked

Anonymous 1 day ago

This is about fashion not looks.It seems you can't read clearly.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Keep dreaming. Too late for you. V already took the first place gud luck.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Jhope

Anonymous 1 day ago

No jin

Anonymous 1 day ago

No it should be jungkook

Anonymous 1 day ago

The got the right one that is V

