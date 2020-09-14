BTS singer V beats Robert Pattinson, Justin Bieber to top 10 Men In Fashion World 2020 list September edition

BTS singer V has topped the list of top 10 Men In Fashion World 2020 list September edition. The list also features EXO member Kai, Batman actor Robert Pattinson, Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth and Justin Bieber.

This year, BTS singer V left ARMY and non-ARMY members weak on their knees with his style statements. From his shark collared short-sleeved zebra print tee at the Grammys 2020 to his retro look in the music video of Dynamite and the performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, the renowned Gucci boy has had a number of memorable fashion moments. His suave and good looks have already earned him many titles this year. Taehyung has added yet another feather to his hat.

Selected by the World's List and voted by fans, V has topped the Men-In Fashion World's Top 10 Men In Fashion World 2020 list September edition. The singer beat several international stars. This includes Justin Bieber, Robert Pattinson, Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber. While TaeTae topped the list, EXO member Kai stood second on the list. The third position was occupied by Canada supermodel Simon Nessman.

Italian actor Michele Morrone, who shot to fame with his movie 365 Days, found the fourth spot on the list. Whereas the fifth spot was filled in by Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth. The top 10 list is as follows:

#1: BTS singer V

#2: EXO member Kai

#3: Simon Nessman

#4: Michele Morrone

#5: Chris Hemsworth

#6: Shawn Mendes

#7: Justin Bieber

#8: Vachirawit Chivaaree

#9: Robert Pattinson

#10: Jorge López

Meanwhile, Taehyung, Park Seo Joon, Chris Evans, Michael B. Jordan, Travis Scott, Jimin, Jungkook and Suga among others have been nominated for "The 10 Men In Fashion World 2020" and "The Man In Fashion World 2020".

