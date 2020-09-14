BTS singer V beats Robert Pattinson, Justin Bieber to top 10 Men In Fashion World 2020 list September edition
This year, BTS singer V left ARMY and non-ARMY members weak on their knees with his style statements. From his shark collared short-sleeved zebra print tee at the Grammys 2020 to his retro look in the music video of Dynamite and the performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, the renowned Gucci boy has had a number of memorable fashion moments. His suave and good looks have already earned him many titles this year. Taehyung has added yet another feather to his hat.
Selected by the World's List and voted by fans, V has topped the Men-In Fashion World's Top 10 Men In Fashion World 2020 list September edition. The singer beat several international stars. This includes Justin Bieber, Robert Pattinson, Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber. While TaeTae topped the list, EXO member Kai stood second on the list. The third position was occupied by Canada supermodel Simon Nessman.
Italian actor Michele Morrone, who shot to fame with his movie 365 Days, found the fourth spot on the list. Whereas the fifth spot was filled in by Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth. The top 10 list is as follows:
#1: BTS singer V
#2: EXO member Kai
#3: Simon Nessman
#4: Michele Morrone
#5: Chris Hemsworth
#6: Shawn Mendes
#7: Justin Bieber
#8: Vachirawit Chivaaree
#9: Robert Pattinson
#10: Jorge López
Watch the video here.
Meanwhile, Taehyung, Park Seo Joon, Chris Evans, Michael B. Jordan, Travis Scott, Jimin, Jungkook and Suga among others have been nominated for "The 10 Men In Fashion World 2020" and "The Man In Fashion World 2020".
Anonymous 13 hours ago
KAI is the first korean global ambassador for Gucci. HE IS FASHION GOD!
Anonymous 15 hours ago
KAI's the best !!!!!
Anonymous 19 hours ago
I agree that Kai AND Tae deserve to be first spot and are both Gucci kings but more fans voted for Tae over him which is good for him since he deserves it and really, people shouldn't be argue because TRUE fans know that they are BOTH the true Gucci Kings an they wouldn't want us to fight. They're both amazing and fashionable equally and they BOTH deserve the top spot but only one was picked. Its good that Kai got 2nd place rather than being ignored completely since 2nd is closer to 1st and just consider it to be 1st place.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Actually the information is alright you just misunderstood. Taehyung is actually known as the Gucci boy among fans because he is related to Gucci but because he has shown his love for Gucci on numerous occasions so we fans love to call him Gucci boy.
