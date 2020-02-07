BTS singer V breaks into a dance on J Hope's Ego and ARMY cannot get enough of Taehyung's jam session

BTS singer V breaks into a happy dance on the tune of J-Hope's Ego. Taehyung's contagious energy brought a smile on ARMY members' faces.

Earlier this week, BTS dropped their new Map of the Soul: 7 comeback trailer titled Outro: Ego. The song sees J-Hope colouring our screens with colours with his peppy new tune. While the ARMY cannot stop grooving on the song, a new video shared on BTS' Twitter handle reveals that even BTS singer V cannot stop himself from dancing to the upbeat number. Although the K-pop singer's face isn't clear, it did not take too long for fans to guess it was Taehyung.

The singer was seen by the seashore as the sun and the sea doubled up into a picturesque background. He is seen sporting a hoodie and shorts in his EGO dance routine. With the background of J-Hope recently crooned song taking over the audio, Taehyung jumps into the water and breaks into an impromptu routine. His super contagious energy leaves you wanting to get up from your seat and dancing as well. The singer ended his routine by splashing water at the camera.

Watch the video below:

The video left ARMY gushing. "Always be this cheerful ilysm!" a fan gushed. "Taehyung, most precious little sunshine, seeing you dancing this happily to EGO by the sea side/in the water just made my day million times better and brighter just like that," another fan wrote. "Taehyung, just letting you know that your little-happy-tiny dance gives me so much joy and makes me extremely happy just like that," another ARMY member wrote.

Check out a few more reactions below:

Taehyung is brighter than the sun. We miss you Taehyungie. pic.twitter.com/CmxHELd2om — BTS V UK [Slow] (@KTH_UK) February 6, 2020

This is our sunshine Taehyung. He is such a supportive sweet friend that's one of the #ThingsILoveAboutVpic.twitter.com/9RjaG4uNZQ — 풍경 ✧ (@sceneryfortae) February 6, 2020

The sunset was pretty but you and your dance was prettier pic.twitter.com/w6HA3M7Q5r — `senpai (@filmkoos) February 6, 2020

Meanwhile, US television host Jimmy Fallon has confirmed that BTS is returning to The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The host took to Twitter to make the announcement and reached out to the ARMY seeking help. Read all about it here: BTS to return on The Tonight Show & Jimmy Fallon reaches out to the ARMY for questions with #FallonAsksBTS

Credits :Twitter

