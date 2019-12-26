BTS singer V draws flak from ARMY after Jimin shares & deletes a photo of Taehyung with an e cigarette

BTS singer V has come under fire after Jimin shared a picture of Taehyung with an e-cigarette. Fans are divided over the pictures.

Nobody saw this coming! BTS band members are known to share pictures of their whereabouts with fans. From posting pictures of their travel to goofy photos of the members during or after their gigs, they love to keep their fans entertained. However, little did Jimin know that his recent post would cause a commotion on social media. The singer took to BTS' official Twitter account and shared a picture of V laying on the floor. Tae Tae is seen watching something on his phone and trying to avoid posing for Jimin in the photo.

Jimin shared the photo with fans but quickly pulled it down for the picture saw Taehyung laying down beside an e-cigarette. The vape in the picture led to fans calling Taehyung out. Fans pointed out that the vape the singer was using would cause immense harm to his voice, thus impacting his career.

"Juul has as much as nicotine as an entire pack of cigarettes stop ruining your voice taehyung he was telling us to not use medicine for us to fall asleep cuz its not healthy but hes out here vaping??? Pick a side," a fan called him out. "so jimin deleted the video because taehyung is smoking juul lol does he want to ruin his voice..? It seems like he’s addicted then and army’s saying delete is exactly the problem if its not a big deal why deleting everywhere," another fan argued.

However, there are a few fans who are defending the singer. "so what if taehyung's vaping? is it because y'all can't afford a vape? stop f**king hating on a GROWN ASS MAN who can makes his OWN decisions. you're all clearly entitled and it shows. it's not your business what he does with his life, and he's still healthy looking so invalid," a fan tweeted.

Check out a few reactions below:

Can people please stop acting like Taehyung vape is okay? He is a singer and singers need healthy lungs and vaping is slowly damaging his lungs. it may not be present now but over time it will be. And he is a grown man but I’m worried for his health and about the other members — Jimin best boy (@h0e4j1m1n) December 25, 2019

Here’s the clip of BTS Taehyung / V ‘s vape juul ecig whatever you wanna call it... Tbh, stuff like this are dangerous for the environment and also for the surrounding people as they have a track record for blowing up in people’s faces and maiming passerby! https://t.co/fV9SvgVRvn pic.twitter.com/33MIQ5Wu96 — CeCe Jay (@CeCeJay_awesome) December 25, 2019

People freaking about about Taehyung and the vape honestly like...it’s not a big deal? It’s def better for you than cigarettes, especially since smoking is such a problem in sk, cigarettes there where like 3$ a pack (compared to like 15$ they are here in the states), — (@taespooon) December 25, 2019

What are your thoughts on Taehyung's e-cigarette? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

