BTS singer V missing in Break The Silence: The Movie cast list by theatre chain; ARMY reminds 'BTS is 7'

BTS' Break The Silence: The Movie has been listed in numerous theatre chains. One of these chains left out BTS member V's name in the credits.
BTS recently dropped the first trailer of Break The Silence: The Movie. The sneak-peek sees Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - through their 2019 Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour. It was previously announced that the BTS movie will be released in theatres, including in the US. Following the trailer release, several movie theatre chains listed the film on their website. While the ARMY is excited about the release, an error by a renowned theatre chain left them disappointed. 

American theatre chain listed Break The Silence: The Movie on their website with the description reading, "Featuring V, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook. With unprecedented access, BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE travels with BTS throughout the tour, exploring each band member behind the curtain. Off stage, we see another side of BTS. The seven members begin to candidly tell personal stories they have never voiced before." 

However, they missed out on including Kim Taehyung's name in the Cast & Crew section. The error left fans angry and disappointed. They took to Twitter and reminded the chain (and the world) that "BTS is 7." The reminder trended on Twitter for hours with the ARMY requesting the chain to rectify the mistake soon. Check out a few tweets below: 

AMC tweeted an apology via their Twitter handle. They said, "Oh no! We stan and are so sorry this happened. We appreciate you letting us know and are working hard to get it fixed!" 

The movie is directed by Park Jun-soo and it will give fans the behind-the-stage access of BTS' 2019 Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour. The tour saw the members travel through Los Angeles, London, Osaka and Riyadh, among various other venues. "Off stage, we see another side of BTS. The seven members begin to candidly tell personal stories they have never voiced before," a release said, Billboard reported. 

