BTS singer V missing in Break The Silence: The Movie cast list by theatre chain; ARMY reminds 'BTS is 7'

BTS' Break The Silence: The Movie has been listed in numerous theatre chains. One of these chains left out BTS member V's name in the credits.

BTS recently dropped the first trailer of Break The Silence: The Movie. The sneak-peek sees Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - through their 2019 Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour. It was previously announced that the BTS movie will be released in theatres, including in the US. Following the trailer release, several movie theatre chains listed the film on their website. While the ARMY is excited about the release, an error by a renowned theatre chain left them disappointed.

American theatre chain listed Break The Silence: The Movie on their website with the description reading, "Featuring V, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook. With unprecedented access, BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE travels with BTS throughout the tour, exploring each band member behind the curtain. Off stage, we see another side of BTS. The seven members begin to candidly tell personal stories they have never voiced before."

However, they missed out on including Kim Taehyung's name in the Cast & Crew section. The error left fans angry and disappointed. They took to Twitter and reminded the chain (and the world) that "BTS is 7." The reminder trended on Twitter for hours with the ARMY requesting the chain to rectify the mistake soon. Check out a few tweets below:

this isn't the first time this happened im so tired of it, Kim Taehyung is not on the list of actors in “Break the Silence Persona :the movie” his stage name is literally just ‘V’ it's just one letter, help twt stan to call out AMC Theatres about this issue. BTS IS 7

c:milkygguk pic.twitter.com/ax6UVTmIGO — kyutiepotato (@MinSunJun_67) August 13, 2020

BTS is a combination of seven people. V is one of BTS members. Please don't forget him. Thank you.@AMCHelps @AMCTheatres @AMC_Sante pic.twitter.com/WxkrSgWBQ5 — 易生 (@Nsk5NvKuM36nEwJ) August 14, 2020

THIS IS PISSING ME OFF!! AMC Theatres!!! THERE ARE 7 MEMBERS IN BTS WHO ARE ALL ACTORS IN THEIR UPCOMING MOVIE "BREAK THE SILENCE" THE MEMBER "KIM TAEHYUNG/V" IS MISSING FROM THE LIST OF THE CAST ON YOUR WEBSITE. PLEASE KINDLY FIX THIS MISTAKE IMMEDIATELY, THANK YOU!!! pic.twitter.com/WtzZJ8BuNj — (@TinyYoonGiii_) August 13, 2020

I feel like this happens with V a lot. I wonder if the people who post it (which I assume is the cinema or website) see "V" and don't understand that it's a name? It's happened enough times they should probably figure out a fix. BTS is 7. — (@SierraNicoIe) August 13, 2020

i really don't understand how they could exclude one member without noticing like it's not hard to remember 7 names YET WHY DID THIS HAPPEN AGAIN??? I'VE HAD ENOUGH OF THEM EXCLUDING TAEHYUNG MULTIPLE TIMES ALREADY!!! BTS IS 7 HOW MANY TIMES DO WE HAVE TO REPEAT THIS pic.twitter.com/HDLKUxdIue — (@lushtaee) August 14, 2020

I am sad to see the same thing happen time and again. BTS is 7. Please love all 7 members. Don't leave anyone out. And if you do exclude someone, I must say you don't know what Bangtan stands for. WE LOVE YOU KIM TAEHYUNG #TAEHYUNG #BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/Qi7t2lN2GS — Duyen (@Duyenhopebts) August 14, 2020

AMC tweeted an apology via their Twitter handle. They said, "Oh no! We stan and are so sorry this happened. We appreciate you letting us know and are working hard to get it fixed!"

Oh no! We stan and are so sorry this happened. We appreciate you letting us know and are working hard to get it fixed! -Sarah — AMC Guest Services (@AMCHelps) August 13, 2020

The movie is directed by Park Jun-soo and it will give fans the behind-the-stage access of BTS' 2019 Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour. The tour saw the members travel through Los Angeles, London, Osaka and Riyadh, among various other venues. "Off stage, we see another side of BTS. The seven members begin to candidly tell personal stories they have never voiced before," a release said, Billboard reported.

