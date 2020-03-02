BTS singer V pops a button during SBS’s Inkigayo performance and it will leave you breathless; Watch VIDEO

BTS singer V suffered a wardrobe malfunction during SBS’s Inkigayo performance. The button of Taehyung's shirt popped midway the choreography.

BTS ARMY had an entertaining weekend thanks to their favourite band. The K-Pop band set the SBS’s Inkigayo stage on fire with their performance. The Korean band performed on their recently released track "ON" from their Map of the Soul: 7 album. While the ARMY couldn't stop raving about the high-octane performance, several fans noticed a minute wardrobe malfunction that happened with singer V. The 24-year-old singer joined Suga, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and J-Hope on the stage to perform the song.

Taehyung donned a dark shirt underneath a jacket for the performance. While he was engrossed in his act and dedicated in his drum-strumming choreography, there came a point when the button of his shirt popped, revealing his chest. Although the singer appeared unaffected by the button breaking, fans took notice of the moment.

A few noticed the moment and well, drolled over it. "Insane. I did think that V might rip through the drum, but I did not expect the button to go flying off," a fan noted. Check out the video below:

DID U SEE HOW HIS BUTTON POPPED OPEN AND HIS CHEST WAS SHOWING WHEN HE HIT THE DRUM!!! KIM TAEHYUNG!!!!!pic.twitter.com/35dt6BEKMR — (@taehyungtannah) March 1, 2020

BTS is riding the high tide lately. The band released their new album Map of the Soul: 7 and it has been breaking records. From recording about 1.54 million viewers at the time of premiere to earning their fourth No. 1 album on Billboard 200 chart, the Bangtan Boys have been making the headlines every day with their album.

Apart from their album, BTS was also in the news for cancelling their Seoul concerts due to Coronavirus scare. The band issued a statement confirming that they will not be performing in South Korea. Read all about it here: BTS cancels South Korea concerts amidst Coronavirus scare: It is unavoidable; Read FULL Statement

