BTS singer V reveals his future plans to the florist from Run BTS episode & it's all things sweet

BTS members recently featured in the 99th episode of Run BTS. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook learned about flowers from florist Kim Isaac. The handsome florist revealed a sweet incident from the episode featuring Taehyung.

Forget bouquets, after watching the BTS members in the floral themed-BTS Run episode, we wanted one of the Bangtan Boys with a flower crown. The 99th episode of Run BTS saw RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook learning and talking about flowers. While the episode gave the ARMY several moments to cherish, the handsome florist Kim Isaac also had a memorable time. While we already reported that he was spellbound courtesy Jin and RM, the florist also revealed an interesting detail about Taehyung.

In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, Isaac shared his thoughts on TaeTae. The florist revealed that he felt V really liked plants. Isaac made the observation after he noticed V's interest in the type and care of flowers. “I think he really likes plants,” Isaac said. He added that Taehyung shared his future plans with Isaac. The florist revealed, "He told me he has a few at home, and was interested in growing a larger plant. I found it very sweet that he stood right beside me to make sure he was doing things correctly."

The florist was sandwiched between RM and V during the episode. While he gushed about V, he also explained why he felt Namjoon was the perfect leader for the K-Pop band. "I could see why RM became the leader of BTS. He was always analyzing, interpreting situations and events and asking not just about the flowers, but in every situation, ‘How do things work?’ ‘Why do you do things like that?’” Isaac explained. "All members expressed their love for ARMY, in particular, I saw how RM put ARMY into everything he did," he added.

What did you think about the episode? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Bangtan Boy Jin impresses the handsome florist from Run BTS episode; latter REVEALS why he likes the singer

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More