BTS singer V turns on the goofy mode; Taehyung shows his different moods in his latest selfies

BTS singer V shared a bunch of selfies today. Taehyung brought out his goofy side to brighten up our day.

It is a difficult time for BTS and the ARMY. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the Korean leg of the 'Map of the Soul' tour has been postponed. The other international concerts are also under the dark. With no shows, the ARMY is missing the Bangtan Boys. However, RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook are constantly in touch with their fans via Weverse. They regularly comment on fan posts and shares pictures with drive the ARMY crazy. V has definitely been one of the most active BTS members on the app.

Last week, Taehyung caused a Twitter meltdown when he shared a shirtless photo. Today, he has us going all "awww" as he projects his different moods. Sharing three photos, the singer first looked dull before he sported a mischievous expression and eventually smiled for the camera. TaeTae sported a round-neck tee with a snake printed on it. He sported a messy hairdo and he entertained the ARMY.

Check out BTS singer V's latest selfies below:

Isn't he just adorable? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Taehyung is on a roll. The singer joined the remaining BTS band members to release the Map of the Soul 7 last month. The album has broken several records. The album debuted on the top spot of the Billboard 200. MotS 7 is the second-bestselling album in the U.S. four weeks since its release.

As for V, he crooned the Itaewon Class OST Sweet Night which has also broken numerous records. The song is a part of his close friend Park Seojoon's show. The song debuted at No. 2 spot on Billboard’s bestselling songs in the US. The song sold over 11,000 copies already.

