BTS singer V's fan shares Taehyung's idea of luxury from Bangtan Boys' upcoming Vogue Japan interview

BTS features in Vogue Japan's upcoming issue. The member reportedly spill the beans on their five-year vision in the issue. V's take on luxury revealed.

It goes without saying that the ARMY is looking forward to getting their hands on Vogue Japan's upcoming issue featuring BTS. The seven-member Korean band - comprising of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - dressed to kill in the cover picture. While the ARMY awaits for more information to be released, a few BTS fan accounts on Twitter have claimed that they have got their hands on Taehyung's interview from the feature. As shared by The Tae Print, the singer reportedly opened about his take on luxury.

For many, the concept of luxury could be associated with branded clothes, high-end homes and whatnot. But, for TaeTae, luxury is in moments he shares with his family, friends, and the ARMY. As translated by the fan account, the Sweet Night crooner said, "There's nothing more overwhelming than the moment when you get to touch someone's heart. Those little conversations you have with your parents over a meal, telephone calls with friends who are rooting for me the most, little exchanges with ARMYs..."

"These heart-warming encounters give me inspirations and positive energies. To me these are the highest form of Luxury...he replied with a twinkle in his eyes," he added. Trust V to help us understand the important things in life. Check out the thread here.

Another Twitter account with the handle "@kookceptional" has translated TaeTae's thought on where he sees himself in the next five years. "I’d be happy if we can continuously show our self-challenging selves like now, and grow old together with ARMY," the translation reads. Check out the thread here.

