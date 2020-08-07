BTS singer V's fanbase donate to Beirut blast relief funds; Taehyung's African fanbase adopt an elephant

Taehyung will be so proud! International fanbases of BTS singer V are donating towards relief funds for those affected by the Beirut blasts.

In today's edition of how awesome the BTS ARMY is, V aka Kim Taehyung's fanbase unites to raise funds working towards the relief activities of the Beirut blasts. Earlier this week, the world was left in shock when a massive blast took place in the Lebanese capital. Heartbreaking visuals from the country took over the internet. While prayers for the countries were said and funds were established to help those affected by the unfortunate incident, TaeTae's fanbase stepped up to make donations.

The Sweet Night crooner's international fanbase, BTS V Union, took to Twitter to announce that they have donated to numerous organisations and individuals helping those affected by the tragic blasts. Sharing their condolences and prayers, the fanbase tweeted, "The crisis that befell Lebanon was a great shock to all who’ve seen the destruction & carnage. We donated to multiple organisations/individuals that reliably help those affected by the tragedy. We offer our prayers & sincere condolences, with efforts to help, in Taehyung's honor."

Another account, with the handle @TAEHYUNGinLA, also donated towards the same. "In regards to what is going on in Lebanon, we have made a donation in Taehyung’s name to the Lebanon Red Cross," they tweeted. Check out a few other Taehyung stans who made donations under V's name.

The crisis that befell Lebanon was a great shock to all who’ve seen the destruction & carnage. We donated to multiple organisations/individuals that reliably help those affected by the tragedy. We offer our prayers & sincere condolences, with efforts to help, in Taehyung's honor. pic.twitter.com/WVly0jhKL5 — BTS V Union (@BTSV_UNION) August 5, 2020

In regards to what is going on in Lebanon, we have made a donation in Taehyung’s name to the Lebanon Red Cross. Please consider donating if you can or share to your followers to raise awareness. #beirut #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/qEMTyYpSeq — TAEHYUNGinLA⁷ (@TAEHYUNGinLA) August 4, 2020

Made a little small donation under Kim Taehyung’s name. You guys can donate too no matter what amount. Sincere condolences to all the departed souls & praying for the speedy recovery of all those affected in Beirut, Lebanon. #PrayForLebanon pic.twitter.com/cBU0U0P4TP — Taehyung's squad¹¹⁵ (@Taehyungimpact) August 5, 2020

The news about the fanbase's donations comes a day after we reported that fans of Jimin made donations to the cause under his name. Read all about it here: BTS: Jimin stan ARMY members donate to Korea flood and Lebanon's Beirut blast relief funds under Mochi's name

While international fanbases are making donations, the singer's African fanbase adopted an elephant under his name. The elephant, named Roho, took place in June. As per a Soompi report, the baby elephant was adopted under TaeTae's name by a donation to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. The trust runs an orphan elephant rescue and wildlife rehabilitation in Africa's Kenya. Roho, which means spirit in Swahili, reportedly lost his mother to illegal hunting.

The fanbase took to Twitter and revealed that the baby elephant has adapted to his new home. "It's been exactly 2 months since we adopted Roho in Taehyung's name for his 7th debut anniversary," they tweeted, before adding, "Our playful baby has really adapted to his new home and family, he's fiercely protective of them and even has some fun new roles in the group."

Check out the video below:

#RohoUpdate It's been exactly 2 months since we adopted Roho in Taehyung's name for his 7th debut anniversary Our playful baby has really adapted to his new home and family, he's fiercely protective of them and even has some fun new roles in the group pic.twitter.com/s6OoxUJQU6 — ¹¹⁴ Taehyung Africa⁷/semi hiatus (@AfricaTaehyung) August 2, 2020

Meanwhile, V has generated a lot of curiosity after he featured in a new video along with his fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook. The septet was seen promoting a new Instagram filter that marks their upcoming English song Dynamite. The song releases on August 21, 2020. The singer sported a black bucket hat to hide his tresses, leaving fans wondering about his new hair colour. Hopefully, we'll get a glimpse of his hairdo before the Bangtan Boys set the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on fire with their Dynamite performance.

Check out a few fan reactions here: BTS unveils Dynamite filter for IG; ARMY goes gaga over RM's silver hair and are curious about V's hairstyle

Teahyung also made the headlines recently for his remarkable achievement with Sweet Night. The singer, who sang the song as part of Park Seo Joon's Itaewon Class' OST, is ruling the charts with the number. The song released in March and has been everyone's favourite ever since. More recently, the singer becomes the first South Korean solo artist to take no. 1 spot on Japan’s iTunes Top Songs Chart with a non-Japanese track. The chart is reportedly known as one of the hardest charts to top with a foreign track that hasn't been promoted in Japan.

Sweet Night has topped iTunes Top Songs chart in 114 countries. This includes eight of the 10 major music markets in the world. The list features the United States, Japan, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Read more about the milestone here: BTS: V makes HISTORY by becoming 1st Korean solo artist to top Japan’s iTunes Top Songs Chart with Sweet Night

