BTS Singer V's Shirtless Photo: J Hope and RM make fun of Taehyung; ARMY can't stop laughing

BTS member V took to Weverse and shared a shirtless picture to tease fans. BTS leader RM and Bangtan Boy J-Hope took to the comments section to tease Kim Taehyung.

BTS singer V caused a social media meltdown after he shared a shirtless photo on Saturday. Kim Taehyung left the ARMY thirsty when he took off his shirt for a photo in the dark. The Sweet Night singer has been laying low, along with his other BTS members, amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The singer has been actively interacting with the ARMY on Weverse. Over the weekend, he decided to tease fans with the photo and warned he might take the photo down soon.

While fans obviously gushed over the picture, the shirtless photo also invited reactions from BTS leader RM and Bangtan Boy J-Hope. The two singers couldn't stop themselves from commenting on the photo. Hobi took to the Weverse thread to discuss TaeTae's neck. He observed that Taehyung's neck and face are all in the straight line. Namjoon joined Hobi in trolling Taehyung by drawing his face and neck.

The trio's interaction on the social media platform has brought a huge grin on the ARMY members' faces. Several took to Twitter to reveal they couldn't stop laughing at the duo adorably teasing Taehyung.

Check out J-Hope and RM's tease along with the ARMY members' reaction below:

Under Taehyung's post

Woah!! It's a straight line from your neck to face pic.twitter.com/PGjoBRnIl2 — 아미살롱 (@BTSARMY_Salon) March 21, 2020

I can't with hobi ! I can picture him laughing and making fun of Taehyung. That neck and face be looking fine though. — hey jimin⁷ (@7PiperBangtan) March 21, 2020

hobi being a taehyung's neck enthusiast, we can relate — nadia⁷ (@innertaeyhung) March 21, 2020

rm: (i think he's describing hobi's comment, how straight taehyung's face + neck are LOL) pic.twitter.com/VOXMzxgjzN — 스튜디오⁷ (@STUDIO_0613) March 21, 2020

hobi and i have a thing for taehyung’s neck pic.twitter.com/ah6grXweeK — bee (@bwiswan) March 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Taehyung recently revealed he wasn't enjoying a break. Instead, he was using the quarantine time to work hard on some future projects. While he did not reveal details about his work, it is safe to assume the singer is writing new music. He was recently seen jamming to Justin Bieber's Intentions while signing a few BTS albums. Check it out below:

On the work front, the singer has been in the news for his single Sweet Night which released as a part of Itaewon Class OST.

