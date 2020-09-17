  1. Home
BTS singers J Hope and V light up our feed with their Dynamite dance challenge; Watch Video

BTS singers J-Hope and V take up the Dynamite dance challenge and it is a treat for the eyes. Watch the video below.
13787 reads Mumbai
BTS members J-Hope and V take up the Dynamite dance challengeBTS members J-Hope and V take up the Dynamite dance challenge
BTS is lighting up September like Dynamite! The septet, who topped the Billboard Hot 100 list for two consecutive weeks courtesy the song, have been performing their all-English song on numerous platforms. From the MTV Video Music Awards to NBC’s Today show, the members are sporting stylish outfits and setting numerous stages on fire with their performances. Their latest performance was on the stage of America's Got Talent. While we found ourselves grooving to the tunes yet again, members J-Hope and V took up the Dynamite dance challenge on the sets of the performance. 

In the video shared on TikTok, Hoseok and Taehyung were seen wearing their performance outfits. Hobi sported a red shirt and a pair of blue pants, as seen in the OG video, while Taehyung sported the now-famous green vest and flared pants as seen in the Dynamite music video. The rapper and the singer broke into the iconic moves from the song in front of a blue retro car. 

Check out the video below: 

J-Hope and V joined RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin and Jungkook to perform on the song for the popular talent show. The septet was seen performing on a set with numerous American elements. This includes a gas station, diner, stars embedded street resembling the Hollywood Walk of Fame, ice cream truck, theatre and more. If you haven't watched the performance yet, check it out below: 

What did you think of the performance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :TikTok: BTSYouTube: America's Got Talent

