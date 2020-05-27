BTS singers Jimin and J Hope customise their shoes; ARMY spots a heartwarming Spring Day and MAMA connection

BTS singers Jimin and J-Hope S[prevealed they customised a pair of shoes each and fans confess the footwear oozes Spring Day and MAMA short film.

BTS fans have been experiencing two emotional days a week courtesy Break The Silence. Watching the Bangtan Boys speak their hearts out and experiencing a few milestone moments yet again has the ARMY tearing up. While they recover from the moment, Jimin and J-Hope decided to leave the ARMY overwhelmed with a new photo. In a new tweet shared on the K-Pop band's social media account, ChimChim and Hobi revealed they got a pair of shoes customised and it might have a sweet connection with two big milestones of the band's career.

Mochi's pair features a cherry blossom tree painting on a white shoe. Whereas, Hobi's white pair of shoe features an abstract painting. Jimin shared the photo with the caption, "We customised it! The left one is by Hobi hyung, and the right one by me! #JIMIN #Hobi."

It did not take too long for the ARMY to decode the inspiration. Fans pointed out that Jimin's pair looked inspired by the band's song Spring Day. While Hobi's shoe seems to be an ode to the MAMA short film. "Why Jimin's shoe is giving Spring day vibes while Hobi's one is giving MAMA short film kinda vibes," an ARMY member asked.

"JIMIN IT REMINDS ME OF SPRING DAY," added another fan. "OMG! This is it Springday 2 is really coming! This is my theory remember when BTS live last May 11 BTS said they really need like SpringDay MV on their comeback! JIMINIE tweet today a pair of shoes remember in Spring Day Jimin hold a Shoes in the front of tree! What dyt?Thinking face#JIMINIE," speculated another fan.

New album ? Spring Day ? Jimin ? pic.twitter.com/4gsZFtTUZ7 — BiRebeccaa (@BiRebeccaa) May 27, 2020

thinking about spring day jimin pic.twitter.com/4Khr4XomLG — AD2 (@helixjimin) May 27, 2020

jimin's drawing on his shoes remind me lots about 'spring day' mv @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/QgfC3Gu8TH — D2⁷ (@perfectlyjimin) May 27, 2020

hobi’s paint splattered design immediately reminds me of his mama short film too!! wings era is definitely one of his best eras ever :]] pic.twitter.com/rUdzvi9MhJ — (@jhsoliel) May 27, 2020

the splatters on hobi's reminded me of mama... n the tree on jimin's reminded me of spring day ;_; pic.twitter.com/GjmRSs7B6j — rana (@climinie) May 27, 2020

jimin's design reminds me of spring day and hobi reminds me of his mama wings short film pic.twitter.com/APc1bkIYnx — (@googieling) May 27, 2020

THIS IS SO CUTE HOBI & JIMIN SHOE ART SPRING DAY JIMIN?!?!?!

AND HOBI IS THAT PAINT.. SPATTER??? LIKE ABSTRACT SPATTER? GALAXY? OR LIKE JHOPE'S MAMA- THE PAINT ROOM? KFJHAKSFJK MY BRAIN SPLODING. https://t.co/odgI20pV9c — (@siriuspak) May 27, 2020

What do you think of the shoes? Let us know your theories in the comments below.

