BTS singers Jimin, V and Jin find a fan in Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and impresses desi ARMY

BTS has a huge fan following in the world. ARMY members constitute of fans from across the globe, including India. Turns out, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is also a BTS ARMY member. He recently liked a picture of Jimin, Jin and V to hint which BTS member is his favourite.

It is no secret that several international stars are BTS ARMY members. From John Cena to Ryan Reynolds, the K-pop band has fans across all different continents. Turns out, they have a huge fan in Bollywood as well. Our very own talents Ayushmann Khurrana is a fan of the international music band. The actor, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, has been following BTS on social media. While it is no biggie, it was his recent Instagram activity that caught Indian BTS fans' attention.

Over the past few days, BTS has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos from their rehearsals. The official Instagram account has been sharing photos of individual BTS members. While every photo garnered thousands of likes, Ayushmann ended up double tapping just three of the individual photos. The picture featured Jimin, V and Jin. This opened the floodgate of tweets by the desi ARMY.

Fans were excited to know that the Bollywood star was a BTS fan while others wished that BTS takes notice of the Bollywood star and visit India.

Check out the tweets below:

Ayushmann whipped for Jimin wbk — .. (@Deepika_Deepik1) January 22, 2020

Woke up to Ayushmann Khurrana liking Jin, V and Jimin's pics on Instagram!!! Woah!!! — (@pragmatic_prick) January 23, 2020

Every man is whipped for Jimin for sure

Well he is a BTS Army and maybe he is Jimin biased

I like him too for his unique contents in Bollywood@BTS_twt #BestMusicVideo #BoyWithLuv #iHeartAwards — Trb (@tarab0073) January 22, 2020

See even bollywood celeb giving keen interest to our boys. So having a @BTS_twt concert in India is absolutely possible. Pls @BigHitEnt hear our plea.

And please ARMYs go and mass tweet on the tour post for them to come to India #IndiaWantsBTS — MOTS- 7 here i come (@jungkookieyaaaa) January 22, 2020

Meanwhile, BTS just announced their summer plans. The international band is off on a world tour, performing in 17 cities as part of their Map of the Soul: 7. The seven-member band will be performing in Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago and just outside New York City. They will also travel to Europe where they will entice the ARMY in London, Berlin and Barcelona. They ware also slated to perform in Tokyo, Saitama and Osaka.

Their tour kicks off after the release of their new album. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

