BTS singers Jungkook and Jin will leave your tummy aching with their hilarious vendor impressions; Watch Video

BTS singers Jungkook and Jin turn the goof mode on in the new Bangtan Bomb video. Jimin also chipped in.

Big Hit Entertainment dropped a laughter "bomb" today with their new Bangtan Bomb video. The video that is a little longer than a minute was shot during one of the band's photoshoots. The moment RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook got a break from the shoot, Kookie reached out to a megaphone and doubled up into a vendor. Impersonating salesmen trying to sell fridges, computers and television, JK leaves fellow members in splits. Hobi was heard confessing that it was hilarious.

The goofy energy was contagious for Seokjin and Jimin also joined the Still With You crooner. Unlike JK, who was selling appliances, Mochi decided to replicate egg sellers. On the other hand, our beloved Worldwide Handsome decided to impersonate rice cake vendors and screamed at the top of his voice. As he repeated the vendor's statements, another member was heard discussing how the pronunciation was different in his locality.

Check out the video below:

Apart from leaving us in splits, we couldn't help but be in awe of Jungkook's tattoos. The video gave a good and close look at golden maknae's ARMY inked on his hand. The ARMY tattoo surfaced online last year. The tattoo was first snapped when the BTS members were spotted at Incheon International Airport in Korea on September 16. The ARMY is written across his knuckles with a crown on the "A" while the other fingers have "J" and a heart, and a BTS logo.

Meanwhile, a new report has revealed in adorable behind-the-scenes of Suga/Agust D's Daechwita. Read about it here: BTS singer Jungkook made an unusual friend on sets of Suga’s Daechwita to prove he could get along with anyone

