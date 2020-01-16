BTS singers RM, J Hope and Jin mention India numerous times in a chat & send Indian ARMY into a frenzy

The Indian BTS ARMY aka Desimys went into a meltdown when BTS members RM, J Hope and Jin mentioned India in the Bangtan Boys' recent video released as part of the Connect BTS project.

Earlier this week, BTS unfolded its Connect BTS plans. The K-Pop revealed that they are collaborating with 22 artists from different parts of the world for the project. As part of the project, BTS has been dropping interviews recorded with artists involved in the project. The video sees RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope and V interview the artist about their work. In a recent interview shared by the Bangtan Boys, BTS is seen interviewing Stephanie Rosenthal. It was during the interview that they mentioned India.

Rosenthal was in India when the interview was being recorded. That's when RM, J-Hope and Jin brought up India, thrice collectively. The trio inquired about her whereabouts and when they learned she was in India, they were informed of the time in the country, helping the BTS members understand the timezone. Joonie went on to even asked the artist to "stay healthy in India."

Check out the interaction below:

The video obviously left BTS fans in India crying happy tears. "Namjoon, Hobi and Jin not only says India but also they know our exact timezone...I mean I'm so happy...I never expect this will happen... It's a huge thing for our desimys" wrote a fan, sharing the clip of the moment they spoke about India. "Joonie says "Stay healthy in India" Me : *cries in Desimys * YES I WILL!!!" added another fan. "Desi Army getting happy with bts mentioning india is the saddest and cutest thing," commented another fan.

The mention also left Indian BTS fans begging the K-Pop band to visit India.

They told India ... (Jungkook said it first) even Namjoon ended it saying India..

(인도 = indo means India)

Desi armys just pray.. BTS please come to India@BTS_twt #CONNECT_BTS_BERLIN #CONNECT_BTS #desiarmy pic.twitter.com/qRIpymAmsu — MOTS (@_taekookmess_) January 15, 2020

Desimys we won we won we WON!!!! They said India at start and at end of the interview #CONNECT_BTS pic.twitter.com/oAtdkCundC — Crystal Snow (@thanku_bangtan) January 15, 2020

WHAAAATTT! Hobi mentioned INDIA in the interview?! They know that India exists! #CONNECT_BTS — KookieDUH(@KookieDUH2) January 15, 2020

Meanwhile, BTS is breaking records even before it releases its upcoming album. Read all about it here: BTS' Map Of The Soul: 7 album smashes records with its jaw dropping first week preorders

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Read More