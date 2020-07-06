  1. Home
BTS' single Black Swan becomes 1st Asian act to top iTunes charts in 100 countries

BTS' single Black Swan has created a new record much to the excitement of the army. Read on for further details.
Mumbai
It’s time for BTS and their army to rejoice as the boy band has been breaking records one after the other. Their latest album Map of the Soul: 7 has been receiving tremendous response from the audience worldwide. Each and every song from the album including Filter, My Time, ON, and others have been faring pretty well on the charts. Now, much to the excitement of the army, the septet has added another feather to their caps! Yes, that’s right.

BTS’ single Black Swan has now created an outstanding record. It has become the first-ever song by an Asian act that has topped the iTunes charts in a total number of 100 countries. The year 2020 has thus proved to be a total knockout period for the Bangtan boys, isn’t it? Talking about Map of the Soul: 7, the Korean album which is a follow up of Map of the Soul: Persona has been already breaking records one after the other.

Meanwhile, check out the tweet below:

Map of the Soul: Persona was released back in April 2019 and was deemed successful. And then the follow-up album Map of the Soul: 7 was released on February 21, 2020, and is the fourth studio album to be rolled out by the septet. Well, that definitely calls for a celebration for all the fans of BTS around the world. Talking about the band, it was formed back in 2013 and it’s active members include Jimin, Suga, J Hope, RM, Jin, Jungkook, and V.

