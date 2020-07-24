BTS: Sleepyhead V aka Taehyung gives the nerdy boyfriend vibe with his morning selca; See PHOTO

BTS singer V blessed us with an adorable selfie sporting a pair of glasses and a messy hairdo. Taehyung sure knows how to make our Friday a little better.

The COVID-19 induced lockdown has left several countries in a state of lockdown for months now. While everyone is homebound and taking one day at a time, BTS members are giving us silver linings to smile at every single day. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have been keeping us entertained with new music updates, new song releases and their posts on Weverse. Today, Taehyung did his bit to bring a smile on our face as he posted a "just out of the bed" selca.

In the latest selfie, the Sweet Night crooner sported a chic pair of glasses while his puffed face and eyes revealed his sleepy state of mind. TaeTae sported a black round-neck tee in the photo. He shared the photo with the caption translating to, "How much you slept well." With his messy hair and the spectacles, Taehyung looked like the perfect good boy boyfriend we all want to date someday. Don't you agree?

Apart from his selfie, Taehyung also interacted with a couple of fans on the platform. He addressed a fan who was complaining about going to school. "School, school, school everybody makes me crazy. Oppa, I don't want go to school, just want to see your face," an ARMY member commented. "When you get older, you will want to go to school again.. Anybody feels same? please raise your hand," he replied to the fan. Tae obviously misses school. While he might not be able to return to his school days, the books have returned to V's life as it was recently reported that the singer has signed up for an MBA course.

