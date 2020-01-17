BTS Song Black Swan: K Pop blends contemporary dance and rap with ease in the first Maps of the Soul 7 single
As promised, BTS has released their first song titled Black Swan. The music video is the first official song from their album Maps of the Soul 7. The music video comes days after the K-Pop band released the MotS 7 trailer titled Interlude: Shadow. The new BTS song released breaks away from the traditional music videos by the band and incorporates their "Connect BTS" concept into it. The new song features none of the BTS members. Instead, the South Korean boys have reached out to MN Dance Company to help bring their music video to life.
