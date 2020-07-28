BTS' In The SOOP filming location is insanely gorgeous and comes with a mind blowing price tag

Starting August, BTS will be seen on their own version of In The Soop. Fans have found out the location of the lake house and here's how much you'll have to shell out to spend a night there.

After they won the ARMY over with Bon Voyage, BTS is all set to roll out a new reality show called In the SOOP BTS Ver (Soop meaning Forest in Korean). The BTS version of the variety show drops in August, yes the same month as the Bangtan Boys release a new song. Soompi reported the series will see BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook indulging in activities that are "somewhere in between everyday life and leisure."

The poster of the series was released with the announcement and fans were quick to find out In the SOOP's filming location. Via Koreaboo, it has been revealed that gorgeous location is situated in Gangwon-do Chuncheon. The private lake house is called Lake 192 and it has reportedly awarded the Korean Architecture Award. In the pictures shared by Airbnb, the private property houses a living room, three bathrooms with two bedrooms. The property features four terraces, a one guest house on the lake and a beautiful yard. Doesn't it sound like the perfect dream house? The website also revealed that it could host at least 16 people in the house.

If you are planning on booking the property, the breathtaking location isn't available until September 8. However, if you are planning to book the venue whenever it is available, you will have to shell out at least 1,170,000 KRW (approximately $975.85 USD/Rs 73,087 INR) per night.

Earlier today, the ARMY was informed In The SOOP airs from August 20 to October 6. The episodes will air on Thursday while the behind-the-scenes will release every Tuesday at 9 PM KST. Are you excited about the show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

A week in the forest, a gift for BTS.

'In the SOOP BTS Ver.' will be available globally and exclusively on #Weverse. Come visit the BTS members' forest on 20 Aug, 12 AM (KST)! Find out more https://t.co/fzYIvUM09C#BTS #In_the_SOOP pic.twitter.com/j9YLMMTEeo — Weverse (@weverseofficial) July 28, 2020

