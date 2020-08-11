BTS In the SOOP: New teaser promises chaos, mess, food and many memorable moments featuring the Bangtan Boys

In the SOOP BTS ver is a reality show featuring the BTS members reconnecting with their inner self and healing themselves while indulging in numerous activities which will result in some chaos, noise and fun!

In the previously released teasers, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were seen embracing the peace and moments of serenity that the home in between the forest had to offer. However, the new In the Soop BTS Ver teaser promises you that where there is BTS, there is bound to be some mayhem involved. As it was previously revealed, the Bangtan Boys escaped the bustling life of the city to enjoy some time off in a lakeside resort.

While the ARMY will see the members reconnecting with their inner self at the breathtakingly beautiful Lake 192 in Korea, the new teaser watched Namjoon ask the staff what they (and the ARMY) expected to see from them. Coming as no obvious surprise, the teaser brilliantly placed noise, chaos, mess and to show the world how to enjoy yourself!

The teaser shared glimpses of the band enjoying kayaking, chopping wood, setting up bonfires and cooking up a storm in the kitchen while indulging in various activities that will only bring the boys closer than ever! There also came a point when the adorable Mochi posed a surprised expression as he remembered, "Oh right, we're idols!" before he added, "I thought we were variety show stars."

And, if you thought that the boys will give music a break during their vacation, we spotted an impromptu music session. Check out the promo below:

In the SOOP BTS starts airing from August 19 on JTBC while premiering the episodes for the international ARMY on Weverse from August 20. Are you excited? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Credits :YouTube

