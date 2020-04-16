From BTS' South Korea tour to Jonas Brothers' Las Vegas show, concerts cancelled due to Coronavirus crisis

The Coronavirus crisis has led to many musical events across the globe being called off. From BTS' South Korea tour to Jonas Brothers' Las Vegas show, here are 5 big concerts that got postponed/cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Coronavirus pandemic that has taken various parts of the world into its clutches, has resulted in many concerts being cancelled or pushed ahead. The highly contagious virus that originated in China's Wuhan city, spread across the globe in no time. There are about 2,090,886 cases of Coronavirus reported in the entire world with a death toll of 135,226, with the USA, Spain, Italy, France, and Germany being the worst affected by the virus. The global outbreak of the highly infectious virus has brought the world to a standstill.

COVID-19 spur has had an adverse effect on the economies and businesses across the globe. It has also led to many big events being cancelled or postponed until further notice. Apart from the Olympics and other sports events, many concert tours and musical events have also been shelved. Here's a list of some much-awaited concerts that have been cancelled and postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak:

BTS, Map of the Soul tour in South Korea

The South Korean band, who is making a comeback after their short hiatus with Map of the Soul: 7, was all set to set the stage on fire as part of their tour. However, the Bangtan Boys have now decided to not go ahead with their concert in South Korea as the Coronavirus scare continues to haunt. The K-Pop band was supposed to perform at Seoul on April 11, April 12, April 18, and April 19 at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium. But considering the increasing number of Coronavirus positive cases in South Korea, the popular band decided to call off their performance, leaving many fans upset.

Avril Lavigne, Head Above Water tour

Avril Lavigne has canceled dates of her Head Above Water tour in Italy, China, Japan, France, Taiwan, Philippines, and Hong Kong in view of the growing Coronavirus concerns across the globe. Italy, China and France being one of the most infected countries, the singer announced via her twitter handle, "My bad, crew and I have been working so hard to bring this tour worldwide and are completely bummed out. Please everybody take care of yourselves and stay healthy, you're in my thoughts and prayers and we are hoping to announce rescheduled shows soon."

Camila Cabello, Romance Tour

2019 chartbuster Senorita singer Camila Cabello was all set to begin her Romance Tour on May 26 in Oslo, Norway. However, on March 24, she took to Twitter and wrote, "We can't start rehearsals without putting people at risk and with so much up in the air with no real definitive end in sight, I feel this is the responsible thing to do." She continued, "I was so excited to see you and hug you in person and sing these songs with you. We've been working on something really magical and special and I keep picturing your faces and I just wanted to bring you guys the dreamiest experience possible. I promise I'll see you and cuddle your faces off when it's safe and this all passes."

Jonas Brothers, Las Vegas

Jonas Brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas took to Instagram on Friday, March 13 to reveal that they have cancelled their Las Vegas residency at Park MGM that was scheduled from April 1 to April 18. "We love you guys and we are praying for everyone’s safety and wellness, We'll see you soon," the wrote. The sibling trio was to play a string of residency gigs at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas over a span of eighteen days.

Justin Bieber, The Changes tour

Justin Bieber was all set to begin his Changes tour on May 14 in Seattle. The singer was to go around North America for his 45 dates tour and was ready to take the stage until Coronavirus scare interrupted with his plan which led to his tour being pushed ahead. Initially, various spots on Justin Bieber's tour for Changes got downsized to smaller venues after poor ticket sales in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic and later, Bieber postponed his tour dates until further notice and asked fans to hold their tickets promising that they will be honoured as soon as the dates are rescheduled.

Taylor Swift, March Madness Concert

Taylor Swift was scheduled to kickstart Capital One's JamFest in Atlanta on April 5, as part of the 2020 NCAA March Madness Music Festival. It has now been canceled due to increasing coronavirus concerns. The NCAA cancelled the March Madness Concert for the first time in its history which led to Taylor Swift's accompanying musical festival too being axed.

