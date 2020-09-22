BTS to speak at 75th United Nations General Assembly; Septet to deliver a message of hope amid COVID-19 crisis

BTS has been invited to speak at 75th United Nations General Assembly. The K-Pop band will be speak at the assembly two years after they delivered their speech at the launch ceremony of UNICEF’s Generation Unlimited at the 73rd UN General Assembly.

Two years after RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook made history by becoming the first K-pop group to speak at the United Nations, BTS has been invited yet again to deliver a special speech. As per latest reports, the septet has been invited to speak at the 75th United Nations General Assembly. The assembly takes place on September 23 at 9 a.m. ET (10 p.m. KST/6:30 pm IST). The news was confirmed by the Korean Committee for UNICEF.

As reported by Soompi, the statement read, "BTS’s message of hope will be broadcast to the world at the high-level meeting of the Group of Friends of Solidarity for Global Health Security on September 23 at 9 a.m. ET (10 p.m. KST).” The Group of Friends of Solidarity for Global Health Security was launched in 2020 by South Korea with the aim to discuss health security issues. It chairs 40 UN member states, including Denmark, Qatar, and Canada.

At the assembly, BTS will deliver a speech addressing the difficulties that the younger generations will face due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past few months, BTS members have been doing their bit to give hope to youngsters via their messages and donations.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, the 75th UN General Assembly will be held digitally. The virtual meeting will feature pre-recorded speeches as well. Back in 2018, BTS delivered an address at the launch ceremony of UNICEF’s Generation Unlimited at the 73rd UN General Assembly. The group worked with the international organisation on the “Love Myself” campaign, aimed at ending violence against youth. Check out the speech below:

