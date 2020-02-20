BTS spotted at Incheon Airport; head to New York for promotions ahead of Map of the Soul: 7's release date

BTS was spotted at Incheon Airport in Seoul, South Korea and posed for the paparazzi before heading inside. The Bangtan Boys are on their way to New York, to promote the upcoming release of Map of the Soul: 7.

In one day, the world will finally get to listen to Map of the Soul: 7, which is amongst the highly anticipated albums of 2020. BTS have put their 'blood, sweat and tears' in what looks like their most personal album to date, as evidenced by the already released songs - Suga's Interlude: Shadow, J-Hope's Outro: Ego and Black Swan. The promotions for 7 will first kickstart in the US before the boys head back to Seoul for 7's Global Press Conference on February 24, 2020.

The boys were spotted at the Incheon Airport in Seoul, South Korea, some time back, as they headed to New York to promote their album. BTS, who is known for their airport looks, did not disappoint us with their fashion sense as the paparazzi clicked away. RM looked funky in a black hoodie which was paired with matching trackpants and an overcoat along with white and brown hightops. As the paparazzi quizzed Namjoon on how he was, the rapper sent out his best wishes. Jin looked handsome in a simple white tee that was layered with an oversized black jacket and white sneakers. While on Weverse, Jin updated fans that they were on their way to New York but will be back soon. Suga kept it hooded as he donned a black insulated winter jacket along with a matching tee, jeans and sneakers.

In case you were wondering about what to expect from BTS, while they promote 7 in the US, watch below:

J-Hope donned a brown winter jacket which was paired with khaki pants, a matching panama and white and yellow sneakers. Jimin looked classy in a green turtleneck which was paired with a black overcoat and matching trousers, dress shoes and a newsboy hat. Moreover, ChimChim was seen rocking round-framed spectacles. V, who shared that he could sleep at any moment, still looked like a million bucks in a white shirt, which was paired with a green sweater, grey trousers, grey shoes and cream coloured winter jacket. Jungkook kept it casual cool in an all-black look as he donned a turtleneck, bomber jacket, jeans, hightops and a panama.

Are you excited to hear Map of the Soul: 7? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Map of the Soul: 7 drops on February 21, 2020.

