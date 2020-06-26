  1. Home
BTS Stay Gold: INSANE parallels between Jungkook in Stay Gold & JK in Fake Love leaves ARMY speechless

BTS released their new music video of Stay Gold and there are several parallels with the band's previous music videos that have caught the ARMY's attention.
We bow down to the creative team at Big Hit Entertainment. With every BTS video, they leave the ARMY spellbound. Take Stay Gold as an example. The new music video was released today and it was one of the warmest videos we've seen this year. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook sprinkled some gold to remind us to keep our shine intact, regardless of the circumstances. While we were inspired to chase the gold even in our darkest hours, the music video left us spellbound for it drew parallels to numerous BTS songs. 

The most in your face parallel was featuring Jungkook. The video starts with JK making his way down the corridor and pepping out a window. The scene instantly brought back memories of the Still With You crooner from Fake Love, where he was seen running down the corridor as the floor beneath him demolishes. 

Another parallel that fans noticed featured Jungkook and Taehyung. While it isn't necessarily a connection but fans couldn't help remember Jungkook from Spring Day when TaeTae lights up the match stick to burn the books down. Another scene from Stay Gold featured Jungkook hidden away in a dark underground space which reminded everyone of I Need U. 

Check out a few fan observations below: 

During the promotional performance on CDTV Live (a Japanese late-night music broadcast show), V shared the meaning behind the song. "The world isn’t just full of good things, so don’t lose your shine. That’s the beautiful message of this song," he said.

Anonymous 8 minutes ago

OMG, that song is amazing. as soon as they started singing... I added it to my BTS playlist. And those theories are incredible.

Anonymous 43 minutes ago

That SONG WAS A FREAKING MASTERPIECE!!! BTS I LOVE YOU!!!

Anonymous 43 minutes ago

I smell iNsANe ThEOrIes!!

