BTS Stay Gold: INSANE parallels between Jungkook in Stay Gold & JK in Fake Love leaves ARMY speechless

BTS released their new music video of Stay Gold and there are several parallels with the band's previous music videos that have caught the ARMY's attention.

We bow down to the creative team at Big Hit Entertainment. With every BTS video, they leave the ARMY spellbound. Take Stay Gold as an example. The new music video was released today and it was one of the warmest videos we've seen this year. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook sprinkled some gold to remind us to keep our shine intact, regardless of the circumstances. While we were inspired to chase the gold even in our darkest hours, the music video left us spellbound for it drew parallels to numerous BTS songs.

The most in your face parallel was featuring Jungkook. The video starts with JK making his way down the corridor and pepping out a window. The scene instantly brought back memories of the Still With You crooner from Fake Love, where he was seen running down the corridor as the floor beneath him demolishes.

Another parallel that fans noticed featured Jungkook and Taehyung. While it isn't necessarily a connection but fans couldn't help remember Jungkook from Spring Day when TaeTae lights up the match stick to burn the books down. Another scene from Stay Gold featured Jungkook hidden away in a dark underground space which reminded everyone of I Need U.

Check out a few fan observations below:

Fake Love Jungkook had reached the end in Stay Gold #StayGoldMV pic.twitter.com/4yYgXIgB3w — taekook (@taekookmemories) June 26, 2020

Spring Day jungkook and Stay Gold taehyung lighting their matches #StayGoldMV @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/mX02tDdIWD — taekook (@flirtaeguk) June 26, 2020

These connections between Fake Love and Stay Gold MV are insane! So creative of BigHit! #StayGoldMV pic.twitter.com/Vdnld11pOf — Daily Jungkook Pics (@dailyjungkookie) June 26, 2020

jungkook in i need u stay gold #StayGoldMV pic.twitter.com/2X4eiljEX6 — agz jungkook (@borahaejeonjk) June 26, 2020

this part gave fake love vibes,, like in stay gold, tae’s in the room above and jungkook is in the one below him but in fake love, it was jungkook who was above#StayGoldMV @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/i2W7ymrtYB — ameera⁷ btspop (@jjkthelittleone) June 26, 2020

During the promotional performance on CDTV Live (a Japanese late-night music broadcast show), V shared the meaning behind the song. "The world isn’t just full of good things, so don’t lose your shine. That’s the beautiful message of this song," he said.

Credits :Twitter

