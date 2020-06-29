  1. Home
BTS Stay Gold MV: ARMY in awe after they learned that the set of the new song was built from scratch

ARMY found out that the set of BTS's Stay Gold music video was built from scratch and flooded social media to praise the stunning visuals.
BTS,Hollywood,ARMY,Stay Gold MVBTS Stay Gold MV: ARMY in awe after they learned that the set of the new song was built from scratch
BTS dropped its brand new Stay Gold music video earlier this week and the fans were instantly hooked! The music video for their single, Stay Gold, was praised for its stunning visuals. On June 28, KST, an online community, shared how the set for BTS's music video was manually built from scratch without the use of any computer graphics. ARMY couldn't stop talking about it and flooded the internet and praised the impossibly beautiful manually created set that featured in the music video.

The MV features V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, RM, J-Hope and Jin stuck in the darkness before they eventually find a new world full of light, gold confetti and lots for flowers. Some fans even pointed out that the video concept felt similar to their 2017 music video of their smash hit track Spring Day. “Stay gold, as long as you’re here, I don’t need anything else, stay gold, gold, just want to hold you, love is endless, uncovering the light, more than any stars,” the song goes.

“The crew setting up for stay gold's set ........ if anyone deserves their hands kissed for their hard work,” a fan wrote. “Can you see the hardwork and effort they put in making the MV set of stay gold? It is incredibly beautiful and aesthetically pleasing. Everything they do is authentic and lovely like their artist. This is precious like the mv itself,” another fan reacted. “Bc we're all mesmerized by the Stay Gold mv set, let me remind you of this beautiful photoshoot for ly answer where they built a whole room full of sand, inspired by Kolmanskop, a ghost town in Namibia. Kings of no cgi,” another fan pointed out.

