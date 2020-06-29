BTS Stay Gold MV: ARMY in awe after they learned that the set of the new song was built from scratch

ARMY found out that the set of BTS's Stay Gold music video was built from scratch and flooded social media to praise the stunning visuals.

BTS dropped its brand new Stay Gold music video earlier this week and the fans were instantly hooked! The music video for their single, Stay Gold, was praised for its stunning visuals. On June 28, KST, an online community, shared how the set for BTS's music video was manually built from scratch without the use of any computer graphics. ARMY couldn't stop talking about it and flooded the internet and praised the impossibly beautiful manually created set that featured in the music video.

The MV features V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, RM, J-Hope and Jin stuck in the darkness before they eventually find a new world full of light, gold confetti and lots for flowers. Some fans even pointed out that the video concept felt similar to their 2017 music video of their smash hit track Spring Day. “Stay gold, as long as you’re here, I don’t need anything else, stay gold, gold, just want to hold you, love is endless, uncovering the light, more than any stars,” the song goes.

“The crew setting up for stay gold's set ........ if anyone deserves their hands kissed for their hard work,” a fan wrote. “Can you see the hardwork and effort they put in making the MV set of stay gold? It is incredibly beautiful and aesthetically pleasing. Everything they do is authentic and lovely like their artist. This is precious like the mv itself,” another fan reacted. “Bc we're all mesmerized by the Stay Gold mv set, let me remind you of this beautiful photoshoot for ly answer where they built a whole room full of sand, inspired by Kolmanskop, a ghost town in Namibia. Kings of no cgi,” another fan pointed out.

Check out the reactions here:

the effort put in the stay gold mv set... no wonder jungkook said that it's one of his favorite top 5 sets pic.twitter.com/ule9AHw0An — (@SOLARlTY) June 27, 2020

the crew setting up for stay gold's set ........ if anyone deserves their hands kissed for their hard work its them holy SHIT pic.twitter.com/4DVuSTm0My — sage⁷ (@agustranda) June 27, 2020

the way stay gold mv's set was made from absolute scratch yet it came out so beautiful the staff are so hardworking pic.twitter.com/cuknN2zlQM — cherry⁷ | prod. jk (@aengelicbts) June 27, 2020

look how they’ve made the stay gold mv set from scratch IM IN AWE pic.twitter.com/EE3LF9HOp4 — (@beemyhope_) June 27, 2020

WOW!!! Look at the SCALE of these behind the scenes pics of the construction of @BTS_twt Stay Gold hill and field of flowers set from Art Director/Production Designer (MU:E) No wonder #BTS said it was one of their top sets EVER So. Much. Work.

https://t.co/2CLLJ7Iw6X

1/2 pic.twitter.com/HQ8W6uwJT0 — Ren (@renkiger) June 27, 2020

CAN YOU SEE THE HARDWORK AND EFFORT THEY PUT IN MAKING THE MV SET OF STAY GOLD? IT IS INCREDIBLY BEAUTIFUL AND AESTHETICALLY PLEASING. EVERYTHING THEY DO IS AUTHENTIC AND LOVELY LIKE THEIR ARTIST. THIS IS PRECIOUS LIKE THE MV ITSELF. nomad's instagram photos (an art director) pic.twitter.com/SmUvwJKB6m — cassie (@minhobalie) June 28, 2020

Bc we're all mesmerized by the Stay Gold mv set, let me remind you of this beautiful photoshoot for ly:answer where they built a whole room full of sand, inspired by Kolmanskop, a ghost town in Namibia. Kings of no cgi. pic.twitter.com/1fcLbKD2dU — (@hopegooie) June 27, 2020

inspired by stay gold mv set

anw here the selfie that also my artwork. once again this is fanacc who do the face painting and makeup, if you uncomfortable with it feel free to break the mutual. pic.twitter.com/NT9nZQtlFo — zalfa (@yooniechou) June 27, 2020

Credits :TwitterYouTube

Share your comment ×