BTS' Stay Gold or Blackpink's How You Like That: Which K pop band's music video impressed you the most

The real deal for the fans, is when it comes to deciding which music video has impressed them the most, BTS' number, Stay Gold or Blackpink's How You Like That.

The K Pop fans and music lovers were in for a grand surprise when Blackpink dropped the music video of their new single, titled, How You Like That. If reports are to believed then, a record number of 1.65 million viewers were hooked on during the launch of Blackpink's new single, called How You Like That. This song has managed to break the record which previously belong to the popular band BTS. Earlier on the well-known K pop band, BTS will is ruling the hearts of billions of music lovers released the music video of their number called Stay Gold in the month of February.

How You Like That by Blackpink is touted to be as a teaser to a full-length album. The fans are expecting that Blackpink will release the full album in the month of September. The real deal for the fans, is when it comes to deciding which music video has impressed them the most. Or should we say which music video from BTS' Stay Gold or Blackpink's How You Like That has managed to sweep them off their feet. Blackpink's video features, Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo in the most stylish and uber chic avatar, which leaves the fans and music lovers awestruck.

The way in which How You Like That can be easily described as classy. Now, it is up to the fans to decide whether they will go for BTS' number, Stay Gold or Blackpink's How You Like That.

Share your comment ×