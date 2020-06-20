BTS: Stay Gold tops iTunes Top Songs in 82 countries; 1st Korean act to have Japanese single top US & UK chart

Stay Gold, which is the lead single of Map of the Soul: The Journey, BTS' fourth Japanese album, has already become a chart-topping song and it's not even been 24 hours. Read below for more details on Stay Gold claiming #1 on iTunes Top Songs chart in 82 countries.

If you're a fan of BTS, these past few months have been exciting as the septet is rolling out so much new content for us to be entertained by. Whether it be their docuseries, Break The Silence or even the celebrations for the 7th anniversary, i.e. FESTA 2020, we've been pampered left, right and center by the K-pop band. ARMY was left with no breathing space yet again (Not that we're complaining in the least!) with Bang Bang Con: The Live, where we got to see the members perform a few songs from Map of the Soul: 7 like Respect and Friends.

Moreover, ARMY is now gearing up for the release of Map of the Soul: The Journey, which is BTS' fourth Japanese album. While there is less than a month for its release date, i.e. July 15, 2020, the fandom was treated early with the release of the lead single, Stay Gold, yesterday, i.e. June 19, 2020. Fans went gaga over the vocal line's impeccable harmonisation while the rap line's sing-song verses also got a nod. It was the soothing balm effect of the track that really worked for ARMY and helped calm our troubled minds.

ARMY made sure to give a big return gift to BTS as Stay Gold as topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 82 regions, which include the US, the UK and even India. What's interesting about BTS topping the US and the UK iTunes chart in that they are the first Korean act to reach #1 on both charts with a Japanese single.

In comparison, BTS' song, Lights, which released last year had got #1's in 43 countries. The new record is almost double of that!

Congratulations, BTS!

Speaking of Stay Gold, the soulful song is a part of the upcoming Japanese drama, Spiral Labyrinth: DNA Forensic Investigation OST. Moreover, Stay Gold MV will be aired for the first time during TBS' CDTV Live! Live!, a four-hour special broadcast on June 22, 2020.

Map of the Soul: The Journey will also include three more new tracks - INTRO: Calling, OUTRO: The Journey and Your Eyes Tell. The third song is a ballad that has been composed by Jungkook.

Meanwhile, Map of the Soul: 7 made history one more time as BTS because the first foreign artist in 36 years to top the Oricon Album Sales chart for the first half of 2020. It was Michael Jackson, who previously held the record for his iconic album, Thriller, in 1984.

ARMY is also excited for BTS' next album, which is hinting at an October 2020 release as the septet is working hard on it. Unlike the other albums, the fans are getting a more in-depth look at the album even before it releases. Each member has a key role in the making of the album, which promises to be their most personal yet.

In a recent YouTube Live session, Jimin, who has been chosen as the Project Manager of the album gave ARMY some major updates on the upcoming album. ChimChim revealed that the members had a meeting with the company and discussed the theme of the album, on the basis of which songs were selected. Baby Mochi was able to come up with two-three songs but he felt that his tracks won't get selected as the rest of the members' songs were amazing. Moreover, Jimin also happily confessed that the members may already start recording the chosen songs very soon. It will indeed be extremely exciting to see what BTS has in store for us as this album is going to extra special with all the work that the members are putting into it.

ChimChim also wrote a heartwarming letter to ARMY on the occasion of BTS' seventh anniversary on Fancafe. "We do not know up to what point we can progress in the future. But we will try to continue forward without pause. I will not forget that our team is able to exist because you are with us. I will always treasure the knowledge that the audience named ARMY is waiting in front of us, and the thankful heart I have towards ARMY. I will be thankful to all my members. I miss you every single day. I love you," Baby Mochi wrote in his touching letter.

