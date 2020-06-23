BTS Stay Gold: V stuns non K Pop fans with his soothing voice; Taehyung crowned with TWO beautiful nicknames

BTS recently performed their new song Stay Gold on a Japanese late-night show. While the ARMY enjoyed the performance, several non-BTS stans couldn't stop gushing about V.

It is safe to say that the BTS fandom is listening to Stay Gold on loop. The beautiful song marks the Bangtan Boys' Japanese comeback. While the audio version released last week, it took no more than three days for RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook to come together and perform the song live. The singers presented the first live performance on CDTV Live (a Japanese late-night music broadcast show). While the ARMY went gaga over the performance, several non-BTS stans took to social media to gush about the performance.

Viewers truly enjoyed the performance but they couldn't stop talking about one particular singer in the lot: Taehyung. Kim Taehyung left ARMY and non-ARMY members weak on their knees with his soothing and baritone voice. Several viewers took to social media to gush about TaeTae's soulful voice. As a result, the Sweet Night crooner earned two new nicknames. Fans deemed the singer's vocals as “healing voice” and “emotional vocal,” as reported by Koreaboo. We completely agree!

The singer has the ability to calm our nerves down with his magical voice. Be it with Sweet Night or Winter Bear, TaeTae can calm even a crying baby with his voice. There are a flood of videos on social media where children stop crying the moment they hear V's voice. That's not all. When the broadcast ended, V was among the top trends in Japan with fans searching for "the guy with glasses" for he sported a semi-formal ensemble with his "good boy" specs.

During the promotional performance, V also opened up about the meaning behind the song. "The world isn’t just full of good things, so don’t lose your shine. That’s the beautiful message of this song," he said. What do you think of V's new nicknames? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

