BTS: From Suga apologising to Jungkook pouring his heart & V showering love, members pen messages to ARMY

As part of the FESTA 2020 celebrations, BTS members RM, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga, J Hope & Jin penned special messages addressing the ARMY confessing how much they miss them.

It has been a week of celebrations for the ARMY as BTS marks its seventh year anniversary in the form of FESTA 2020. From music videos to choreography and a special solo sung by Jungkook, the Bangtan Boys are leaving no stone unturned to make sure it is a memorable celebration. As part of FESTA, Big Hit Entertainment released BTS profiles where RM, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga and V described themselves and their fellow band members. Along with the profiles, BTS also shared hand-written messages for their ARMY.

BTS fan pages translated messages for fans. Bangtan leader Namjoon reached out to the ARMY and said he learns and reflects about himself by looking at the ARMY. "Hopefully we are good supports and role models to each other's life..! I always learn and reflect on myself by looking at you guys. This year as well with all cost... [Accept] My love..," @BTSARMY_Salon translated Rap Monster's message.

Yoongi took the opportunity to apologise to his fans for not being able to express his love in person. He prayed that he meets the ARMY soon. "ARMY, whom I'm always thankful and apologetic to, I wanted to be together with more of you in more places [this year], and it's truly a shame that it couldn't be that way. Let's be sure to see each other soon, okay?" a fan on Facebook translated the message.

Worldwide Handsome Seokjin urged the ARMY to enjoy every single day. "Enjoy your everyday. That's what I'm doing!" he said. J-Hope admitted he misses the ARMY and prayed that fans stay healthy. "Nowadays how I miss you so much... Always stay healthy and don't get sick!! Let's cheer up and be happy this year as well!!" @BTSARMY_Salon translated.

Mochi poured his heart out in the note to the ARMY. Requesting fans to constantly be by BTS' side, ChimChim said he wants the band's relationship with the ARMY to last long and hopes to make beautiful memories with them in the coming time. "We've been together for not a short period of time. That made us(BTS) grow, care for someone, and feel the reason for our existence.

That's why I want to keep this precious relationship for a long time & build beautiful memories with you and us. So please always be next to us. ILY," the translation read.

Taehyung kept his message short, sweet and adorable. He said he loves the ARMY much more than he loved them before. "Kim Taehyung who does something cute/pretty a lot loves ARMYs much more than before," his message translated. JK spoke about his song released as part of Festa, Still With You. He hopes the ARMY likes it. He said he misses them so much and prays that they don't get sick and have happy days.

"ARMYs I miss, hello! It's JK I'm writing this right now & will I be able to do a happy concert with you at that time [when this's revealed]?! I miss u so much! I wrote a song for this Festa & I hope u like it! Pls listen to it a lot, don't get sick, have only happy days ILY," he said.

Oh, our hearts! The amount of love the Bangtan Boys shower on the ARMY is incomparable. What did you think of the messages? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

While BTS has been showering with something new owing to the FESTA 2020, the Bangtan Boys also participate in the Dear Class of 2020 celebrations. BTS joins former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Malala, Colin Jost, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Alicia Keys, Bill and Melinda Gates, NBA star Kevin Durant for the special graduation ceremony. The boys will not only deliver a graduation speech but they will also headline the after-party.

The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place on June 6. However, out of respect for George Floyd's memorial, YouTube paused its plans and shifted the event to June 7. Here's how you can watch the ceremony: Dear Class of 2020 Date, Time, Watch Online: Where to live stream BTS' speech and performance in your country

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×