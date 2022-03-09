BTS' Suga Birthday: Halsey wishes 'twin' rapper with unseen adorable snaps feat son Ender

Halsey wows Armys with the best gift of all, a precious unseen snap of BTS' Suga cuddling with their son Ender! On March 9, the Without Me singer wished Suga a happy birthday as they posted a black and white collage of the Korean rapper on their social media. Halsey first mingled with the South Korean mega boy group in 2017 before their first appearance at the Billboard Music Awards.

In the Instagram story, Halsey posted a set of three monochrome Suga pics which included a photo of the two together in what seemed like a mirror selfie attached to a solo photo of Suga holding up a glass and a third click that captured him smiling adorably while he clung onto Halsey's 8-month-old son. Halsey wrote a simple caption below the collage that read, "happy bday twin." The pair have previously collaborated together on Halsey's Manic album which came out in 2020. The rapper featured on the song Suga's Interlude which came as a pleasant surprise for Armys who had no idea the collab was even on the table.

Check out Halsey's Instagram story below:

Meanwhile, this is certainly not the first time the American singer has exchanged blessings or gifts with the group. In 2019, ahead of their first BBMA performance together, Halsey gifted the boys matching pink diamond bracelets as a marker of their friendship. Subsequently, BTS also returned the favour and presented the singer with her own glittery mic as the boys took her joke quite literally when she cribbed about being the only one without a fancy mic.

However, Halsey and BTS not only share extravagant gifts with each other but also impart a ton of respect and admiration for one another as artists who made their own way in showbiz. They have been quite vocal about how their exchange as singers was a "true collaboration" which went above and beyond just a song.

