BTS: Suga considers Batman as his style hero; Jimin and Jungkook are influenced by ARMY and RM

In a recent interview, BTS members revealed who their style heroes were. While Jin chose himself, J-Hope picked Snoopy. RM chose painters Kim Whanki and Yun Hyong-keun while V picked his father.

In a recent interview for GQ, BTS members revealed who their style heroes were given how a major fashion inspiration they have been for many years. "I am my own hero," Jin gushed which got a woot woot from his members. The eldest BTS member advised that one shouldn't feel pressured about style and wear what's comfortable. Adding that one mustn't care what other people think about your outfit, the Moon singer stated to wear what makes one "comfortable and happy."

J-Hope chose Snoopy as he gives the rapper a fun way to express himself while adding that he owns Snoopy clothes and pyjamas. Hobi feels one must try everything they want so that they can create their own style. He too went through trial and error to craft his own style which led to Jin prompting that his bandmate is a "fashionista." Suga picked Batman specifically from The Dark Knight. "He’s one of the few superheroes who’s a weak human, and I just like that about him," Yoongi confessed to GQ while adding that as a teenager, he preferred more flashy, stand-out clothes but as an adult, he values comfort in his attire and wears what makes him comfortable.

Jimin won hearts by picking ARMY as the fandom inspires him in every aspect of his life. "It's because they're my reason for life," ChimChim gushed while adding he tried hard to become as friendly, sensitive and warm as ARMY are. For Baby Mochi, one must have confidence and trust that they are already as stylish and amazing as the heroes they are inspired by.

Jungkook proved yet again that he's RM's biggest fanboy by picking the Bangtan leader as his style hero. Kookie noted that Namjoon was the starting point of the life that he leads today and he's also someone closest to him from whom he can learn a lot from. "In addition to appearances and musicality, he also has a 'sexy' mindset," the My Time singer explained to GQ which had J-Hope quipping, "Sexy." For The Golden Maknae, more than incorporating RM's style, it's about finding the certain potential of his own within himself while talking with Namjoon or seeing the way he thinks, acts, speaks, or engages with music. Jungkook concluded that while he doesn't have a specific style, taking care and grooming yourself can be a method of self-expression.

RM is inspired by painters Kim Whanki and Yun Hyong-keun whose artworks are very different. While one loves to voice his thoughts, the other is generally quiet. He also looks to them for life advice to voice his own thoughts. Calling them incredible artists, Namjoon confessed that he's always learning from the ways of art. For the Bangtan leader, style is all about attitude and that one must try and buy things and let it become a part of yourself. One must wear it comfortably and proudly, the Intro: Persona rapper concluded.

Finally, we have V who picked his father which got another woot woot from the members. Taehyung explained to GQ that his dad was very stylish as he used to run a clothing business a long time ago and hence he too was influenced and has the desire to dress really stylish like he does while looking at old photos. For TaeTae, individual style is important so he thinks his and his dad's style are different. "I have incorporated my father's facial features," the Sweet Night singer joked which had the members laughing with Jimin touching his face while RM added, " That's the greatest incorporation." V concluded, "Be yourself. Create your own unique style."

Meanwhile, BTS is riding high on the massive success of Dynamite, which released on August 21. Not only did Dynamite make history by becoming the first song by an all-Korean group to debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, but the septet is still numero uno in its second week. Moreover, Dynamite MV set a new YouTube record for most views for a video in the first 24 hours of release. The boys also won 4 awards at the VMAs 2020 including Best Pop, Best Choreography, Best K-pop for Map of the Soul: 7's lead single On and Best Group.

