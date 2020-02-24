BTS' Suga doesn't feel Bangtan Boys are as influential as Parasite director Bong Joon Ho thinks; Deets Inside

K-Pop band BTS recently hosted a press conference where they opened up about their new album Map of the Soul: 7. During the interaction, Suga reacted to Parasite director Bong Joon Ho's statement about BTS during the Golden Globe Awards.

Before the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and Carpool Karaoke with James Corden takes over social media, BTS sat down for a press conference and spilled the beans about their recent album. RM, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V and Suga sat down to discuss the inspirations behind the tracks on Map of the Soul: 7. While they revealed the insights into the album, they also addressed several other recent developments, including Bong Joon Ho's statement about the band at the Golden Globe Awards 2020.

For the unversed, the Oscar-winning director praised the Bangtan Boys while adding that BTS "has 3,000 times the amount of power and influence" than he has in the world right now. Addressing the compliment, Suga confessed he was a fan of the Korean filmmaker but he doesn't feel that BTS is as big as he thinks.

As per a Soompi report, Suga said, "I believe he was answering a question about Korean culture, and I think it was generous praise. I’m embarrassed because I’m still not sure we have that big of an influence." Yoongi added that he has watched all of the acclaimed director's work and was a huge fan of the filmmaker.

"I want to say that I watched all of director Bong Joon Ho’s films as his fan," he said before adding, "I was thankful that director Bong Joon Ho said, ‘Korean culture is dynamic.’ I hope that the many amazing artists in Korea will be known [overseas]. I really enjoyed watching ‘Parasite.’ I’m a fan.”

