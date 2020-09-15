BTS' Suga, Jimin and V tease upcoming album; RM reveals the exact moment he was nervous at the Grammys 2020

BTS recently appeared on a popular Korean radio show where they spoke about Dynamite, their upcoming album and Grammys among other things.

It has been one helluva year for BTS. After shattering numerous records with Map of the Soul: 7, the septet had the ARMY bowing down to them after they debuted on the summit of Billboard's Hot 100. Holding onto the position for two weeks straight, the K-Pop band made history by becoming the first Korean act to reach the top spot and the third international band to have debuted on the top spot of the prestigious list. Following the historic achievement, BTS appeared on the popular Korean radio show Bae Chul Soo’s Music Camp on Monday.

During their visit, members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook opened up about the achievement, spoke about their upcoming album and revealed their biggest musical influences. As reported by Soompi, here are a few of the biggest highlights from the radio chat:

BTS' new album:

While the band expressed their happiness at topping the Hot 100 chart, Suga opened up about the band's upcoming album. It was already revealed that the members have been working on every aspect of the radio. From writing songs to working on the photos for the album, every member has a designated duty. On the show, Yoongi confirmed the album is coming this year. ChimChim added that the group has almost finished work on it and the ARMY could expect the album to release before around the end of the year. Mochi joked that he was giving "exclusive" information that the album's songs will be better than Dynamite.

Taehyung chipped in to say, "To give a surprising spoiler, the songs are about three to four minutes long.” Namjoon also joined in to add that the new album will explore different genres and the messages in the songs are all we need to hear the most during these trying times.

RM's nervous Grammys 2020 moment:

The Bangtan Boys were quizzed about their biggest musical influences. Jin, Jimin and V picked their fellow BTS members as their biggest influencers while Jungkook mentions RM's name in particular. The Bangtan leader also named his team members but went on to reveal that if he had to pick one artist in particular, he would choose Nas, the rapper. Namjoon recalled that during the Grammys 2020, he saw the rapper in person for the first time and he was extremely nervous. The Korean rapper confessed experiencing all kinds of emotions at the time before adding that he was more nervous seeing Nas than he was when he met Drake.

BTS members' recent interests:

BTS was scheduled to fly overseas and set stages on fire at different locations via the Map of the Soul tour. But the tour was impacted due to the COVID-19 outbreak. While the singers and rappers came together to work on a new album, they also indulged in individual activities lately. Namjoonie revealed he has been focusing on exercising more. This explains his toned biceps lately. He also revealed he has been visiting exhibitions, where he has been looking at numerous paintings and artwork,” he said.

Jin revealed he has been helping his brother in his food business. The singer confessed that his brother's business took a beating due to COVID-19 and the sibling had to sell his car to support his business. Read in detail here: BTS member Jin confesses his elder brother had to sell his car to keep his restaurant running amid COVID 19

Meanwhile, Suga revealed that he was learning the guitar. His attention is also towards world peace. Hobi revealed that he has been thinking about different ways to express himself, in mediums beyond music. So he turned towards clothing. He revealed he's happy when he wears clothes that suit him. On the other hand, Mochi said that there hasn't been any interest beyond music and concerts for him during the last few months. TaeTae revealed he has been happy lately. He confessed he was worried off-late. However, he has learned to find happiness in small moments.

Of all the members, Jungkook seemed like the busiest. The singer said while he was working on the songs, he was also boxing, playing guitar, painting, reading books, tried cooking and working out. He added he was really into making pizzas lately.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

