BTS: Suga, Jimin twin in black & post Yoonmin selfie; Yoongi asks Jimin why he didn't come to Daechwita MV set

During his recent DJ Suga's Honey FM 06.13 session with Jimin, Suga asked his BTS bandmate on why he didn't come to the Daechwita MV set. Moreover, Yoonmin treated ARMY with twinning selfies on Twitter.

After having members like RM and Jin as guests on DJ Suga's Honey FM 06.13, it's time for Yoonmin. That's right! Jimin was the special guest that Suga got along to do a dramatic reading of the classic tale, The Ant and the Grasshopper. It was indeed a treat for ARMY to listen to the duo using their vocal talent and doing the reading so well with Yoongi even praising his BTS bandmate. Moreover, Suga also had a very important question to ask ChimChim

Yoongi quizzed Jimin on why he didn't come to the Daechwita MV set as J-Hope had surprised him along with Jin and Jungkook, who even had special cameos in the hard-hitting music video. Moreover, Hobi even brought along a customised coffee truck for AGUST D. Baby Mochi's sassy attitude was on point as he quipped, "Did you wait for me? I want you to want me more," via English translation by ARMY member @leys_ash. However, Yoongi also confessed that the member that he wants to work with the most currently is Jimin as well as Baby Mochie being the funniest Bangtan member. Suga advised ChimChim to make new content by teaching contemporary dance in a video for ARMY.

Yoongi and Jimin also treated fans with selfies on Twitter as Yoonmin was seen twinning in black and looking cute beyond words.

Check out Yoonmin's selfie below:

We adore this BTS bromance!

Meanwhile, we're just a day away from the beginning of FESTA 2020, which will conclude with a Bangtan Saengpa on June 13, 2020, that happens to be BTS' seventh anniversary. Moreover, we also have Bang Bang Con: The Live to look forward to as BTS might perform songs from Map of the Soul: 7.

