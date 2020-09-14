  1. Home
BTS: Suga REVEALS Big Hit's Bang Si Hyuk made an emotional call to members after topping Hot 100 for 2nd time

BTS rapper Suga joined his fellow Bangtan members for a special radio interview where he revealed Big Hit CEO Bang Si Hyuk's reaction when the septet continues to rule the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100.
602698 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 04:16 pm
On September 14, the members of BTS - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - appeared on MBC radio program Bae Chul Soo's Music Camp. The septet came together to talk about their Billboard Hot 100 milestone courtesy Dynamite. With the song on the top for two weeks now, the members shared their thoughts reaching the summit. During the discussion, Yoongi revealed that at first, they were wary about debuting on the top spot because #1 spot was occupied by Cardi B's WAP. 

However, he added that it would be a lie if he says that the members weren't expecting to debut on the top spot. They thought to themselves that if they are lucky, they would achieve the milestone. However, the rapper added that they never imagined continuing to reign the top spot for two consecutive weeks. 

The Bangtan Boy went on to recall that when Billboard announced that BTS continues to hold the top spot for the second week on the Hot 100 chart, the members received a call from Big Hit Entertainment CEO Bang Si Hyuk. The rapper revealed that Bang Si Hyuk was in tears over the phone. "Bang Si Hyuk PD said, 'Are you guys all together? Do you guys know what this means? This is really amazing,'" Jin chipped in, as translated by AllKPop. 

We hope that BTS receives yet another call this week! Meanwhile, the interview also saw Taehyung talk about his mixtape. Read about it here: V aka Taehyung REVEALS he's been really happy these days; Says BTS members inspired him to work on his mixtape

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :AllKPop

Anonymous 38 minutes ago

I can't wait for Taehyung's mixtape.. I am sooo excited about it..

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Hobi once said that stanning BTS would be the best decision of my life. He was right...he was damn right.

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Can't wait till November...how many of you are ready for their next album

Anonymous 21 hours ago

BTS

