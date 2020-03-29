BTS' Suga shares notes from 134340, Outro: Tear; ARMY tease Yoongi over 'F**k you show me the money' line

BTS singer Suga took to Twitter and shared a photo of his musical notes. The photo left the ARMY poking some fun at Yoongi.

Sunday got a tad better courtesy Suga. BTS has been laying low due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The singers have been homebound. RM, Suga, V, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and J-Hope were forced to cancel their Map of the Soul tour in Korea. They also rescheduled to the dates of MotS tour North America. However, they are constantly in touch with the ARMY through VLives, Weverse and Twitter. They are commenting on posts, having live chats with fans and sharing updates of their whereabouts. If not anything, they are treating fans to their latest selfies. Like Suga did today.

Yoongi took to Twitter and shared two photos with the ARMY. The first was an adorable selfie that left fans gushing. The second featured the notes of his songs 134340, The last, Outro: Tear. At first, fans thought the rapper is teasing new music. But soon enough, they realised these were old notes. While the photo left everyone talking, there was one line from the pages that caught the ARMY's attention.

In one of the pages, Yoongi wrote, "F**k you show me the money". The line left fans teasing the singer. Several used the line to poke some fun at Suga. Check out the reactions below:

FCK YOU SHOW ME THE MONEY AYYYYYY — sei ⁷ (@btsinpics) March 29, 2020

FUCK YEAH I NEED MONEY TOO — ⁷ c (@l995taehyung) March 29, 2020

Y-yes sir ..b-but i m broke ..forgive me pic.twitter.com/oCra6Wp2TP — (@in_and_withluv) March 29, 2020

sorry i dont have money pic.twitter.com/Rm4hYB8qPl — zia⁷ (@perfecjoon) March 29, 2020

YES SIR ILL SHOW YOU MONEY YES SIR ILL GIVE YOU TONS OF MONEY HOW MUCH pic.twitter.com/oiwjZFWGY8 — sammi (@lNNRCHLD) March 29, 2020

On the other hand, BTS leader RM too took to Twitter to share a cute selfie. The singer appeared suited up in the black and white selfie. He turned to his trademark wink face for the selfie and shared it online.

Check it out below:

The photos came amid the news that Namjoon penned a sweet note for his Pilates teacher. Check it out here: BTS leader RM pens a sweet letter for his Pilates teacher: Please live a long and healthy life

