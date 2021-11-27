BTS superfan swept porches to earn ticket money, SURPRISED with VIP tickets

A BTS superfan in Los Angeles who had been cleaning porches for months to collect enough money to see the K-pop boy band was startled to find himself the star of the show Tuesday when he was handed an all-access pass.

As per NBC Bay Area, Harrison Cancilla, a 14-year-old who NBCLA previously highlighted after launching a GoFundMe campaign to help collect funds for the event, has been working hard to see the South Korean supergroup in one of their first gigs in the Los Angeles region. However, The Newbury Park teen had his prayers answered Tuesday. Interestingly, Cancilla is quite nervous around cameras, so when a swarm of them appeared, he realised something extraordinary was going on. His favourite people in the world accompanied him on the trip to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood: his mother, father, and sister.

Harrison is obsessed with the South Korean mega-stars, and he's grown so good at replicating their difficult dance techniques that he can execute them while riding in the vehicle, according to NBC Bay Area. As per his parents, Harrison, who has Down Syndrome, has been washing porches and saving his money in the hopes of seeing his favourite band play. "He wakes up in the morning and the first thing he does is begin dancing," Warren Cancilla, his adoptive father, said.

BTS is appearing at SoFi Stadium Saturday for a four-show run and the whole family is looking forward to seeing Harrison rock out with the BTS lads in person on Saturday.

