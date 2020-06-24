BTS surpasses One Direction to become the most subscribed boy band channel on YouTube

BTS registers another milestone thanks to the ARMY. The Bangtan Boys become the most subscribed boy band YouTube channel, surpassing One Direction.

We bow down to the ARMY, including the baby ARMY members who have coloured themselves purple more recently. The ARMY has continuously supported the Bangtan Boys, helping the member achieve different milestones. Take 2020 for example, Jungkook's Still With You, released as part of FESTA 2020, became the fastest song to surpass 1 million streams SoundCloud. Adding another feather to the cap, BTS has now become the most subscribed boy band channel on YouTube, surpassing One Direction's subscribers on the platform.

BTS, featuring members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook, shares videos via their handle Bangtan TV. ARMY members took to Twitter to reveal that the channel boasts of 31,606 million subscribers. One Direction, which comprised of Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne, boasts of 31,604 million subscribers.

.@BTS_twt became the most subscribed boy group on global YouTube again—surpassing One Direction(For the 2nd time!)—They also came back to the 15th most subscribed artist again on global YouTube!#BTS #BTSARMY -pic.twitter.com/d3GvVCCPIB — Vote With R⁷ (@VoteWithR) June 23, 2020

Bangtan TV's YouTube channel comprises of a mix of videos. This includes bytes from the behind-the-scenes of their music video and photoshoots, funny moments from their practice sessions and more. The most recent one being a few members of the band were filming stretching before they got down on stage to practice.

Check out the video below:

Whereas, One Direction's handle has largely the band's music videos. The band posted just 157 videos. The last video posted on the YouTube channel was four years ago titled One Direction - History (Official Video). Check out the video below:

Which team are you on? Team One Direction or Team BTS? Let us know your stans in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: BTS voted Power People, BLACKPINK loses to TWICE as Best Female Idol Group by K Pop agency CEOs & Directors

Share your comment ×