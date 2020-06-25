BTS: Sweet Night or Winter Bear; Which V aka Taehyung's song serves as the perfect lullaby? VOTE

BTS singer V has sung a few soothing songs. But if you had to pick one song that would serve as a perfect lullaby, which would it be: Winter Bear or Sweet Night? Vote now!

Over the past few weeks, the spotlight has been on BTS singer V. Kim Taehyung has been making the headlines for numerous reasons. From his sign language gesture during the Class of 2020 to his unique style and more, TaeTae has been on our mind for a few days now. However, the singer caught even non-BTS stans' attention last week when he joined RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook during the first live performance of their recently released song Stay Gold.

Around the same time, videos circulated online showing parents playing TaeTae's songs to their crying babies. The comforting voice has not only helped parents to stop their babies from crying but it has also helped babies to go to sleep. The performance led to the singer earn two titles. He was deemed “healing voice” and “emotional vocal."

To be honest, the singer's voice helps us calms our anxious nerves as well. Although he has sung several songs with and without the band members, there are two songs that help us sleep better: Winter Bear and Sweet Night. Winter Bear was released in 2019, making his first full-length English track. The song ignited a sense of nostalgia, somewhere making us believe that everything will be okay.

On the other hand, Sweet Night was released earlier this year. The song was composed as the OST for Park Seo Joon's Itaewon Class. Drifting far away from Winter Bear, Sweet Night acts as the perfect song for the broken/wandering hearts. While both the songs are different from each other, they serve as a perfect lullaby for us. But we want to know from you, which of the two Taehyung songs help you sleep better? Vote and let us know. We know it is a tough vote!

