BTS to take over Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show for a week with performances, comedy sketches & an interview

In some incredible news for BTS ARMY, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is going to have its very own BTS week with the septet performing, taking part in comedy sketches and a virtual interview.

BTS ARMY absolutely adores Jimmy Fallon and how welcoming he is of their idols whenever they grace their presence on The Tonight Show. During Map of the Soul: 7's promotions, in particular, an entire episode was dedicated to BTS with the septet even joining Fallon for an interview inside the New York subway. And, who can forget the memorable On performance at Grand Central Station?

Hence, ARMY had an immediate meltdown when Jimmy announced that BTS was returning to The Tonight Show and this time, it's for a whole week! Entertainment Weekly gave out more details on what to expect from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's BTS Week which kickstarts from September 28. For five consecutive nights, BTS will bring out a unique performance which includes a rendition of their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite. But, that's not all! We'll also be getting to see RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook taking part in comedy sketches as well as a virtual interview with Fallon. BTS will be the lead guest on The Tonight Show's September 30 episode.

In a statement to EW, Jimmy ecstatically shared, "I’m so excited to have BTS back on the show. We just started the new season and we’re working on a lot of really exciting things." Fallon also added that the one thing that is important to them at The Tonight Show is showcasing talent and creatives and hence, they couldn't find a better way to kick things off than a full week with BTS while teasing that "this is just the start."

It's going to be a week to remember, indeed!

We can't help but bring back how BTS plans to release their next album before 2020 ends. Moreover, with the fourth quarter of 2020 almost beginning, will there be an album release date announcement towards the end of The Tonight Show's BTS Week? We'll have to wait and find out!

