BTS takes home Digital Daesang & Bonsang at Golden Disc Awards 2020 and Jimin showers ARMY with love

The year 2020 has just begun and BTS has already won its first award. The K-Pop band has been nominated for several categories at Golden Disc Awards 2020 and it has won two of it already. BTS member Jimin took to Twitter to thank fans for the win.
4561 reads Mumbai
BTS takes home Digital Daesang & Bonsang at Golden Disc Awards 2020 and Jimin showers ARMY with loveBTS takes home Digital Daesang & Bonsang at Golden Disc Awards 2020 and Jimin showers ARMY with love
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It has just been five days into the new year and decade and BTS has already won another award. After sweeping the Melon Music Awards and the Mnet Asian Music Awards, the international K-Pop band has been nominated for several awards at the 34th Golden Disc Awards. With the first day of the two-day awards show concluded this weekend, the seven-member band has won two huge awards at the prestigious awards show. BTS picked up the Digital Song of the Year (Daesang) and Digital Song Division Bonsang. 

While BTS was the sole winner of the Daesang, the K-Pop band shared the Bonsang with JANNABI, MC the Max, ITZY, AKMU, Chungha, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Paul Kim, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and TWICE. According to Soompi, Big Hit Entertainment founder and producer Bang Shi Hyuk accepted the award on the behalf of BTS. The band sent a letter through Hyuk for the fans which read, "To ARMY all over the world who love our music, thank you very much. We’ll continue to be with you through our music in 2020, and in the future as well. As long as ARMY is there to listen to our music, BTS is happy, and BTS will be happy.”

Apart from the letter, Jimin took to BTS' official Twitter handle and showered the ARMY with love. He wrote, "We couldn't attend the award show today and we won a Digital Music Daesang in Golden Disk Award. Thank you to ARMY for listening to our music and for supporting us. We will continue to work hard from now on. I'm always thankful and I love you. #JIMIN #OurArmyReceivesAnAward #BangPDnimThankYouILoveYou." 

Check out the post below: 

The ARMY, in return, showered Jimin with love. Fans took to the Twitter thread to support their favourite band. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: BTS' New Year's Eve performance, Nikki Bella engaged, Justin Bieber's Yummy

Credits :SoompiTwitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement