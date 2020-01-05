BTS takes home Digital Daesang & Bonsang at Golden Disc Awards 2020 and Jimin showers ARMY with love

The year 2020 has just begun and BTS has already won its first award. The K-Pop band has been nominated for several categories at Golden Disc Awards 2020 and it has won two of it already. BTS member Jimin took to Twitter to thank fans for the win.

It has just been five days into the new year and decade and BTS has already won another award. After sweeping the Melon Music Awards and the Mnet Asian Music Awards, the international K-Pop band has been nominated for several awards at the 34th Golden Disc Awards. With the first day of the two-day awards show concluded this weekend, the seven-member band has won two huge awards at the prestigious awards show. BTS picked up the Digital Song of the Year (Daesang) and Digital Song Division Bonsang.

While BTS was the sole winner of the Daesang, the K-Pop band shared the Bonsang with JANNABI, MC the Max, ITZY, AKMU, Chungha, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Paul Kim, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and TWICE. According to Soompi, Big Hit Entertainment founder and producer Bang Shi Hyuk accepted the award on the behalf of BTS. The band sent a letter through Hyuk for the fans which read, "To ARMY all over the world who love our music, thank you very much. We’ll continue to be with you through our music in 2020, and in the future as well. As long as ARMY is there to listen to our music, BTS is happy, and BTS will be happy.”

Apart from the letter, Jimin took to BTS' official Twitter handle and showered the ARMY with love. He wrote, "We couldn't attend the award show today and we won a Digital Music Daesang in Golden Disk Award. Thank you to ARMY for listening to our music and for supporting us. We will continue to work hard from now on. I'm always thankful and I love you. #JIMIN #OurArmyReceivesAnAward #BangPDnimThankYouILoveYou."

오늘 참석은 못했지만 골든디스크 디지털음원 부문에 대상을 수상을 했습니다

저희 음악 들어주시고 응원해주시는 아미여러분들께 항상 감사드립니다 앞으로 더 노력하는 저희가 되겠습니다

항상 감사하고 사랑합니다 #JIMIN#우리아미상받았네#방피디님감사해요알라뷰 pic.twitter.com/KFvxSbCnqE — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) January 4, 2020

The ARMY, in return, showered Jimin with love. Fans took to the Twitter thread to support their favourite band. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

