BTS tease ARMY with an online return in June 2020 post Bang Bang Con; Is FESTA 2020 going to happen?

At the end of Bang Bang Con, BTS sent out a message that their next online return will be in June 2020, which had ARMY theorising that the septet could be referring to FESTA 2020, to celebrated BTS' anniversary, which was on June 13, 2013.

With over 50 million people tuning into BTS' BANGTANTV channel on YouTube to relive past memories with their online weekend concert, Bang Bang Con, ARMY proved yet again why they are a fandom to not be reckoned with! With 24 hours of entertainment at their beck and call, BTS managed to win hearts yet again by taking us all on a trip down memory lane; leaving us elated, emotional and mostly, thankful, especially during the quarantine period due to the coronavirus pandemic!

At the end of Bang Bang Con, BTS made sure to leave ARMY waiting one more time by teasing that they would make their online return in June 2020. "In June, BTS will return to ARMY’s rooms once again," were their exact words. What's interesting about this announcement is that June 2020 will also mark BTS' 7th debut anniversary. Moreover, it was on June 13, 2013, when the Bangtan Boys debuted with 2 Cool 4 Skool. While Map of the Soul Tour dates have either been cancelled or rescheduled, June 13-14 was kept blank, preferably for FESTA 2020. ARMY knows that BTS always goes all out with FESTA, to celebrate their debut and the boys will make sure to enjoy their seven years as a band, with ARMY, inspite of the limitations.

Check out BTS' post thanking ARMY for the success of Bang Bang Con below:

Do you think BTS will bring FESTA 2020 online in June? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, during a recent YouTube Live session, BTS leader RM revealed that the septet was already working on their next album post Map of the Soul: 7. "I’m sure many of you have guessed by now, but we’re going to be releasing another album. We’ve begun preparing for it. We’re going to be sharing that preparation process with you. No details have been decided as of now, we’ve only just started talking about it. That we’re going to be creating something new. We’re going to work hard to do that," Namjoon shared.

