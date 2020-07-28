BTS tease intriguing countdown ahead of new single's release on August 21 as ARMY commence the guessing game

BTS kept ARMY on their toes with an intriguing countdown featuring seven specific dates related to their new single dropping on August 21. Read below to know what ARMY thinks these mysterious dates could reveal.

2020 may not be the best of times but if you're a part of ARMY, you're pretty much sorted courtesy of BTS. The boyband hasn't let the virus dampen their work at all; rather it's more like 2020 has been one of their busiest years yet. From releasing Map of the Soul: 7 and Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey to having two at-home concerts Bang Bang Con and Bang Bang Con: The Live, there really has been no stopping the septet.

Two days back came the happy announcement of BTS' upcoming comeback which kickstarts with a new single release. While the septet isn't sure if the single will be a part of their new album or not, they did reveal many interesting details about the song. Moreover, BTS decided to tease ARMY further by unveiling an intriguing countdown that features seven dates including August 21 which is when the new single drops. Each date is marked by a separate colour and was tweeted by Columbia Records which was further retweeted by BTS' official Twitter handle.

The first date showcased is July 31 (12 am KST) which is red colour followed by August 4 (12 am KST) which is blue colour, August 5 (12 am KST) which is pink colour, August 7 (12 am KST) which is light green colour, August 19 (12 am KST) which is purple colour, August 21 (1 pm KST - new single drops) which is dark green colour and August 22 (12 am KST) which is yellow colour.

Check out BTS' countdown teasing their new single dropping on August 21 below:

As expect ARMY went on overdrive with their guessing game as they tried to decipher the meaning behind the seven dates in the countdown. Many believe that each member might get a teaser out before the songs drops and we're guessing that the August 22 date could be the release date for the music video accompanying the upcoming single. As for what each colour signifies, a fellow ARMY member @hopeworld1214 tweeted, "Red - jhope, blue - RM, Pink - Jin, light green - maybe suga, purple - jungkook, green - taehyung, yellow - jimin. Color of it is according to their mics, maybe a teaser for each member." Another ARMY member @EUPH0RIAL0VE had a hilarious reply to the countdown tweeting, "WHY ARE THERES SO MANY NUMBERS THIS ISNT MATH CLASS."

What do you think will be revealed in the countdown leading up to BTS' new single dropping on August 21? Let us know your whackiest theories in the comments section below.

While it was the boys themselves who revealed the news about a new single, a statement was also put out by Big Hit Entertainment on Weverse which read as, "Hello. This is Big Hit Entertainment. On August 21, 2020, the new digital single by BTS will be released on Korean and international music streaming sites. We would like to thank all ARMY for your continued affection for BTS, and we ask for your love and support for the new digital single soon to be unveiled. Please stay tuned for additional details to be announced through Weverse. Release date: August 21 (Friday), 2020 (KST) Thank you."

Speaking of the new single which will be dropped next month, J-Hope revealed that the untitled track is very upbeat and sung in English, similar to the lines of Mic Drop and Waste It On Me. Moreover, V explained, "We tried recording a guide and decided that the English lyrics give a better vibe. It’s new and refreshing. So, we said we’ll stick to making this an English track."

"Yeah, things are rough around the country right now. We believe that this song will bring some energy to the listeners though. To be honest, we also felt kind of helpless and void after a lot of our plans unexpected fell apart. And we thought everyone else must feel the same. So we wanted to find a way to breakthrough this all. We said, 'How about we try something completely new?' That’s how this single came about," Jimin added.

While the guessing game continues, we're sure that when the single does release it's going to be breaking and setting records on a worldwide level as this comeback is going to be BTS' most personal yet. The active involvement of each member this time around has been exponential especially for their new album, which drops in the second half of 2020. More specifically, as Jin may have spoiled, October 2020.

